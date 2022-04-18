Istanbul giant Galatasaray on Monday defeated relegation-bound Yeni Malatyaspor 2-0 in the last game of the Turkish Super Lig week 33.
The goals of Dutch winger Ryan Babel in the 51st minute and Turkish attacker Halil Dervişoğlu in the 53rd minute brought victory to the Lions at Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex Nef Stadium in Istanbul.
Galatasaray, who has had a rough time getting successful results lately, is at number 12 in the Super Lig standings with 44 points, while Yeni Malatyaspor is dead last, 20th in the league, with 20 points.
