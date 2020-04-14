The deputy chairman of Turkish football club Galatasaray, Yusuf Günay, completed his 15-day mandatory quarantine at home Tuesday after being released from a hospital following a positive test for COVID-19 in late March.

"Fortunately, I defeated the virus, my health condition is good. I wish all patients a speedy recovery," the 55-year-old Günay said in a video message on Twitter. "My advice is that people who have contracted the virus, don't panic, and they should trust the health care providers and doctors."

The death toll in Turkey from the coronavirus stands at 1,296 with 61,049 diagnosed cases.

More than 1.94 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in 185 countries and regions since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December.

At least 121,700 people have died and more than 465,000 patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.