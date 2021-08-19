Istanbul giants Galatasaray were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff against Danish side Randers on Thursday.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored the opener for Galatasaray at the Randers Stadion, rifling home a long-range shot in the 26th minute.

Frederik Lauenborg finished from close range to equalize for the home side in the 54th minute.

The second leg will be played at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex in Istanbul on Aug. 26.