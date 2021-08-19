Istanbul giants Galatasaray were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff against Danish side Randers on Thursday.
Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored the opener for Galatasaray at the Randers Stadion, rifling home a long-range shot in the 26th minute.
Frederik Lauenborg finished from close range to equalize for the home side in the 54th minute.
The second leg will be played at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex in Istanbul on Aug. 26.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.