In an electrifying stride toward securing a coveted spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage, Galatasaray have set tongues wagging with their recent triumphant feats on the European stage especially the 3-2 win over Molde on Wednesday.

Under Coach Okan Buruk, the Lions, reigning Süper Lig champions, found themselves at the precipice of the Champions League due to their country's score.

The journey into the "Giants League" began with Galatasaray locking horns with Lithuanian contenders Zalgiris in the second qualifying round.

The Turkish side showcased their prowess by sweeping past Zalgiris with a tight 2-2 and 1-0 scoreline.

Eager to conquer, they marched on to the third qualifying round, leaving Slovenian side Olimpija Ljubljana in their wake with a commanding 3-0 and 1-0 victory, propelling them into the playoffs.

As they are known to their loyals, "Cimbom" embarked on an away encounter against Norwegian champions Molde, prevailing with a gripping 3-2 triumph that flung open the doors to the next leg of the journey.

All eyes now turn to Istanbul, as the Lions ensemble readies to welcome their adversaries on Tuesday, aiming for a crucial group stages berth.

Their campaign this season boasts an unblemished record of seven official matches without a single loss.

The squad notched five resounding victories and secured two hard-fought draws, showcasing their prowess in both the Süper Lig and the UEFA Champions League.

With an impressive tally of 12 goals across these competitions, their defense has proven unyielding, conceding a mere 4 goals.

The impeccable defensive record extends to five clean sheets out of the seven battles waged.

Galatasaray are riding the crest of a staggering record, having suffered defeat in only one of their last 17 clashes in European competitions.

This remarkable streak began in the 2021-2022 season, with a defeat against Dutch contender PSV in the UEFA Champions League qualifier.

In the subsequent 17 encounters, encompassing 12 UEFA Europa League matches and five UEFA Champions League fixtures, the formidable squad tallied nine victories and seven draws.

Their solitary defeat unfolded against La Liga giants Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League's round of 16 clash during the 2021-2022 season.

Away, Galatasaray have not tasted defeat in their last 9 outings in European competitions.

They last tasted defeat at the hands of Dutch side PSV in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round during the 2021-2022 season.

Since then, they have rallied for four wins and clinched five hard-earned draws.

Coach Okan Buruk, a mastermind in his own right, stands as the first Turkish coach to orchestrate four consecutive European Cup triumphs with the yellow-red squad.

A remarkable feat that not only etches his name in club history but also embellishes the annals of the Süper Lig's chronicles.

Galatasaray's current accomplishment harks back to their glory days in the 2009-2010 season when they achieved an unprecedented streak of triumphs.

Echoing this achievement, they scripted a triumphant run against Zalgiris, Olimpija Ljubljana and Molde, matching the record of securing victory in four consecutive European Cup matches.