Galatasaray have kicked off a bold summer transfer campaign as the reigning Turkish champions aim for a fourth straight Süper Lig crown and a deeper push into the UEFA Champions League, targeting marquee signings such as Manchester City’s Ilkay Gündoğan and Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

After confirming their place in the 2025-26 Champions League group stage, the Istanbul club made an early statement by signing German winger Leroy Sane on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old’s arrival signals Galatasaray’s intention to compete not only domestically but also on the European stage.

Manager Okan Buruk is now focusing on several high-profile targets, with İlkay Gündoğan, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, and Inter Milan’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu all under consideration as the club seeks to build a squad capable of long-term success.

Gündoğan the maestro

Top of Galatasaray’s wishlist is Gündoğan.

The 34-year-old midfielder, who played a key role in Manchester City’s recent dominance of English and European football, is reportedly open to returning to his ancestral homeland.

While Gündoğan is under contract at City until 2026, Turkish media report that negotiations are progressing steadily, with Galatasaray offering a salary package in the range of 3-5 million euros ($3.4 million-$5.7 million) annually.

Buruk is said to be personally invested in securing the Turkish-German midfield maestro.

Gündoğan’s leadership, technical quality and experience in high-pressure matches make him a potential linchpin for Galatasaray’s European ambitions.

Although clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar have previously shown interest, Galatasaray’s position in the Champions League and cultural ties to the midfielder provide a strong advantage.

Goalkeeper search intensifies after Muslera’s exit

Galatasaray are also looking to replace club legend Fernando Muslera, who ended his 14-year tenure in 2025.

The top candidate is Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen, though talks have become complicated.

The 33-year-old German’s position at Barcelona has grown uncertain following the arrival of 24-year-old Joan Garcia.

Garcia’s rise has shifted the club’s long-term vision, and Ter Stegen – one of Barça’s highest earners at 12 million euros per year – may no longer be central to their plans.

Galatasaray have reportedly engaged agent Harun Arslan to facilitate a deal, though Sabah reports that the player’s salary demands have caused negotiations to stall.

As a more affordable and long-term alternative, the club is also pursuing Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic.

The 24-year-old Serbian impressed in 31 matches during the 2024-25 season and is seen as a promising replacement.

Galatasaray initially proposed a 5 million euro loan with a 15 million euro purchase clause, but Chelsea rejected the offer.

A revised proposal increasing the clause to 18 million euros is reportedly in the works.

Osimhen's price tag

Galatasaray are also working to keep Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who has been on loan from Napoli since August 2024.

Osimhen has scored eight goals in ten league matches and played a key role in Galatasaray’s attack, but no purchase option was included in the deal.

Napoli are said to value the 26-year-old at 75 million euros – an amount that presents a major obstacle for Galatasaray.

The club is exploring financing options in hopes of retaining the striker, whose physical presence and clinical finishing have added a new dimension to their offense.

Çalhanoğlu talks still on hold

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu is another long-term target for the club.

The Turkish international is seen as an ideal partner for Gündoğan in midfield, particularly for his set-piece expertise and creative playmaking.

However, his 6 million euro salary and Inter’s reluctance to sell have slowed talks, with no significant progress reported by mid-June.