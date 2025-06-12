Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray have landed German winger Leroy Sane, a marquee signing that underscores the club’s ambitions to shake Europe and tighten their grip on domestic dominance.

Sane, 29, arrived in Istanbul on Thursday to finalize his sensational free transfer from Bayern Munich.

Touching down at Istanbul Atatürk Airport aboard a private jet, he was met by a raucous sea of yellow and red – Galatasaray ultras chanting, waving flags, and setting off flares in scenes more fitting for a title win than a summer signing.

Sane was clearly moved.

Moments after emerging from the terminal, he joined in the traditional “üçlü” chant, instantly connecting with the supporters. "I felt the energy," he said later. "The fans, the passion – I couldn’t ignore it."

Galatasaray fans cheer Leroy Sane after he landed at the Atatürk Airport, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 12, 2025. (AA Photo)

That passion had first caught his attention two seasons earlier. In 2023, while playing for Bayern Munich in a Champions League clash at Rams Park, Sane experienced what he now calls a turning point.

“It was one of the loudest atmospheres I’ve ever played in,” he recalled. “It stayed with me. So when Galatasaray came calling, it just felt right.”

The club officially confirmed the talks with a filing to Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP): “Professional footballer Leroy Aziz Sane’s transfer negotiations with our club have officially commenced.”

What followed was a carefully orchestrated operation. Sporting director Abdullah Kavukcu, coach Okan Buruk, and club president Dursun Özbek each played key roles in wooing the German international, who turned down other suitors across Europe.

“I had options,” Sane admitted. “But Galatasaray stood out. They showed real intent. The club’s stature, the energy around it – everything aligned.”

While the medical and final paperwork remain, Sane’s signing is all but sealed. Contract length and salary details remain under wraps, though his Bayern deal expires July 1, meaning the Istanbul giants will pay no transfer fee – an extraordinary coup for a player of his pedigree.

Career built on speed and silverware

Born in Essen in 1996, Sane has left a trail of dazzled defenders from Gelsenkirchen to Manchester and Munich.

He burst onto the scene with Schalke 04, making 57 appearances and scoring 13 goals between 2014 and 2016.

That promise earned him a move to Manchester City, where under Pep Guardiola’s system, he flourished: 135 games, 39 goals, 45 assists, and two Premier League titles.

In 2020, Sane returned home to join Bayern Munich. Over five seasons, he lifted three Bundesliga titles and a Champions League crown, racking up 48 goals and 50 assists in 174 matches.

And now, Galatasaray.

What Sane brings to the Lions

Under coach Okan Buruk, Galatasaray is building something formidable. Fresh off back-to-back league titles, the Lions are hungry for European respect – and Sane may be the catalyst.

His versatility on both wings, eye for goal, and elite experience make him a dangerous addition alongside the likes of Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen. He adds depth, yes, but also something harder to measure: belief.

The club’s supporters seem to know it. X exploded with excitement. “Game-changer,” read one post. “A signing that says we belong at Europe’s top table,” said another.

The Turkish press has also hailed the move as a masterstroke, praising the board’s ambition in luring a player still in his prime, without spending a cent on a fee.

Sane is expected to undergo a routine medical before putting pen to paper. An official unveiling could follow within days, potentially in front of a packed crowd at Rams Park.