Reigning Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray will conclude the Austrian leg of their summer preparations Monday when they take on Serie A side Venezia FC in an international exhibition match in Linz.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. Turkish time (6 p.m. GMT) at the Hofmann Personal Stadion as part of the third annual "Summer Series Upper Austria" preseason showcase.

The Istanbul giants have been stationed in the picturesque alpine district of Windischgarsten, undergoing an intensive physical and tactical conditioning camp under head coach Okan Buruk as they prepare to defend their domestic league title and compete in European competition.

Preseason progress

Monday’s encounter represents a key opportunity for Buruk to evaluate squad depth and tactical cohesion following a mixed opening to their summer exhibition schedule.

Galatasaray launched their preseason campaign on a dominant note in Istanbul, claiming an emphatic 5-1 victory over Turkish Süper Lig club Ümraniyespor.

However, the Turkish champions faced a stiffer test upon arriving in Central Europe. In their first match on Austrian soil, Galatasaray suffered a 2-0 defeat against Italian Serie A side AC Monza in Linz.

The loss exposed defensive lapses during transitions that Buruk and his staff have prioritized fixing during subsequent training sessions in Windischgarsten.

For Venezia, Monday's match against Galatasaray marks their first major international fixture of the 2026–27 preseason.

The Venetian side is using the Upper Austria series to integrate summer additions before they return to Italy for their own domestic league and cup openers.

Return to Istanbul

Immediately following Monday night’s match in Linz, the Galatasaray squad will pack up their base camp and fly back to Istanbul to begin the final phase of their preseason schedule.

The club has arranged two more marquee home exhibition matches in Istanbul before the official season begins. They will face French side Rennes on Aug. 2, followed by a friendly against La Liga giants Villarreal on Aug. 8.