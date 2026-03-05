Defending champions Galatasaray head into hostile territory on Saturday night to face fourth-placed Beşiktaş in a derby that could reshape the Süper Lig title race.

The Round 25 clash at Tüpraş Stadyumu kicks off at 8:00 p.m. local time, with more than 40,000 supporters expected.

Galatasaray sit on 58 points after 24 matches, four ahead of second-placed Fenerbahçe and 12 clear of Beşiktaş. With 10 rounds to follow, the margin for error is narrowing.

Balanced rivalry

Since their first meeting in 1924, the Istanbul rivals have faced each other 359 times in all competitions.

Galatasaray have won 128 of those matches, Beşiktaş 116, with 115 draws. A total of 972 goals have been scored in the fixture.

Recent league meetings underline how little separates them.

Over the last 10 Süper Lig derbies, both sides have four wins apiece and there have been two draws.

Beşiktaş, however, have turned their home ground into an advantage, winning eight of their last 10 home games against Galatasaray across competitions.

Galatasaray’s numbers and structure

Galatasaray’s position at the top has been built on efficiency at both ends. They have scored 58 goals, the highest total in the league, and conceded just 18. Their goal difference of plus 40 is the strongest in the division.

Okan Buruk has largely deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation, built on controlled buildup and quick transitions once possession is regained.

The double pivot in midfield has allowed the attacking trio to operate higher, while fullbacks push forward to stretch defensive lines.

Mauro Icardi has led the scoring with 13 league goals, while Victor Osimhen has added 10.

Barış Alper Yılmaz has provided direct running from wide areas, and Leroy Sane has contributed six goals along with consistent chance creation. Gabriel Sara has added five goals and assists combined, linking midfield and attack.

Galatasaray's Barış Yılmaz shoots during the Trendyol Süper Lig match against Beşiktaş at RAMS Park Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 4, 2025. (Getty Images Photo)

Defensively, Uğurcan Çakır remains the first choice in goal, protected by Davinson Sanchez and Abdülkerim Bardakcı in central defense.

Injuries could influence selection. Osimhen and Icardi are managing physical concerns, and defensive absences, including suspension, may force adjustments in the back line.

Squad depth will be tested in a high-intensity environment.

Beşiktaş’s pursuit

Beşiktaş enter the derby on 46 points with 13 wins and only four defeats. Under Sergen Yalçın, they have shown greater balance in recent weeks and are unbeaten in five matches.

They have scored 45 goals, the fourth-highest total in the league, but conceded 29, a figure that reflects occasional defensive lapses. Yalçın has also favored a 4-2-3-1 system, often compact without the ball and direct once possession is won.

Despite leaving for Aston Villa in January, Tammy Abraham's seven goals remain the benchmark, while Cengiz Ünder and El Bilal Toure have contributed five goals each.

Wilfred Ndidi has provided defensive stability in midfield, allowing attacking players greater freedom.

Beşiktaş also face selection issues. Injuries in defense and a suspension in midfield may require rotation, particularly against a side that has averaged more than two goals per game.

Tactical context

The match brings together the league’s most productive attack against a side that has been strong at home.

Galatasaray’s ability to control central areas and convert chances has been decisive this season. Beşiktaş’s home form and recent unbeaten run offer encouragement.

Set pieces may carry added importance given both teams’ aerial threats. Discipline and defensive organization could also prove decisive, especially with key players unavailable.

For Galatasaray, victory would extend their lead and reinforce their position entering the final stretch.

For Beşiktaş, three points would reduce the gap and strengthen their case in the race for Champions League qualification while reviving outside title hopes.