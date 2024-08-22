Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League dreams took a hit with a 3-2 loss to Young Boys in the first leg of their playoff round on Wednesday, leaving their path to Istanbul uncertain.

At Bern’s Wankdorf Stadium, the Swiss team struck early with Joel Monteiro’s 4th-minute goal and extended their lead just before halftime with another from Monteiro, putting Galatasaray 2-0 down at the break.

Despite a spirited second-half comeback with Michy Batshuayi scoring twice in quick succession (66th and 72nd minutes), the Turkish side fell short when Filip Ugrinic converted a penalty in the 86th minute.

The return leg, set for Aug. 27 in Istanbul, presents a daunting challenge for Galatasaray.

To advance, they must win by at least two goals in regular time. A single-goal victory would send the match to extra time, while a draw or loss would see them drop to the UEFA Europa League.

Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi made a significant impact, scoring both goals in the second half after coming on as a substitute.

This performance highlights his integration into the squad, with three goals in four official matches so far.

Suspension and injuries

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk, serving a two-match suspension from a prior UEFA Europa League incident, watched from the stands.

His assistant, İrfan Saraloğlu, managed the team in his absence.

The match also saw defender Abdülkerim Bardakcı sent off with a second yellow card in the 83rd minute, ruling him out of the second leg.

New faces and challenges

Elias Jelert, new from Copenhagen, made his second appearance for Galatasaray, replacing the suspended Kaan Ayhan.

Despite a promising start, Galatasaray faced a setback when their captain, Fernando Muslera, was injured just before halftime and had to be substituted.

Young Boys’ squad featured former Turkish league players Silvere Ganvoula and Ebrima Colley, who made significant contributions during the match.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu, reflecting on the match, acknowledged Young Boys’ strong performance and highlighted the team's determination for the return leg.

He praised Batshuayi’s swift adaptation and impact, emphasizing the team’s need to bounce back in Istanbul.

"We didn’t expect this loss, but we know we have another chance in Istanbul. We’ve been here before and will fight to ensure the Champions League is where Galatasaray belongs," Aktürkoğlu said.

With a challenging atmosphere expected at RAMS Park, Aktürkoğlu is confident in the team’s ability to turn the tie around, bolstered by passionate support from their fans.

The second leg will be crucial for Galatasaray, who must capitalize on their home advantage to secure a spot in the Champions League group stage.