Following last week’s thrilling five-goal Champions League playoff show in Switzerland, Galatasaray and the Young Boys will meet again in Istanbul on Tuesday evening, vying for a spot in the Champions League group stage.

Both teams, as national champions, delivered an exhilarating first leg, with a late penalty giving the Swiss side a valuable edge to bring to Türkiye.

Trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Lions turned the tide with Michy Batshuayi making an instant impact, netting a brace shortly after coming on, including his first goal from his very first touch.

However, a handball by Abdülkerim Bardakçı, which earned him a second yellow card, allowed Filip Ugrinic to convert a late penalty, securing a 3-2 victory for the reigning Swiss champions.

The Süper Lig reigning champions, having narrowly missed a draw, now face a four-match losing streak in European away games – an unexpected downturn after a 10-game unbeaten run.

Okan Buruk’s squad edged out arch-rivals Fenerbahçe for the Süper Lig title last season, amassing a record 102 points, but recently suffered a 5-0 defeat to Beşiktaş in the Turkish Super Cup.

Their league campaign started with a narrow late win over Hatayspor and a subsequent 2-1 victory against Konyaspor.

Following their first-leg loss in Bern, their hopes of advancing to the Champions League group stage now hang by a thread.

Though the Young Boys will head into Tuesday night with a lead to defend, thanks to a late penalty from Ugrinic and two goals from Joel Monteiro, they could have been close to sealing qualification.

Ebrima Colley struck the post before Batshuayi’s intervention, and what could have been a commanding 3-0 lead slipped away as Young Boys’ defensive issues persisted.

The Swiss champions are still searching for their first Super League win of the season after five matches.

They began the new season with hopes of continuing their dominance but have instead found themselves at the bottom of the table with three straight defeats, followed by two 2-2 draws that finally brought them some points.

Under new coach Patrick Rahmen, the Young Boys have been leaking at the back, conceding 15 goals, including Batshuayi’s brace.

Securing a spot in the Champions League group stage – an achievement from last year – would significantly alleviate the pressure.

Former coach Raphael Wicky guided the Young Boys to third place in a group that included Manchester City, RB Leipzig and Red Star Belgrade, though they were later knocked out in the Europa League knockout-round playoffs.

Now, clinching advancement against Galatasaray – who also enjoyed a domestic break over the weekend – would ensure eight lucrative fixtures between September and January, helping the Bern club retain their key players.

With Bardakçı suspended for his red card in the first leg, Buruk will need to make at least one change to his starting lineup.

Additionally, captain and first-choice goalkeeper Fernando Muslera is sidelined due to injury, paving the way for Günay Güvenç to step in.

Kaan Ayhan returns from suspension just in time to bolster the defense.

Davinson Sanchez is also out with an injury, and the Colombian center-back, along with experienced winger Wilfried Zaha, is rumored to be leaving Istanbul before the transfer window closes.

Despite his impressive performance in Bern, Michy Batshuayi is expected to start on the bench, with Mauro Icardi – who notched 32 goals and 12 assists across all competitions last season – leading the attack once again.

Young Boys' Tanguy Zoukrou (L) in action against Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi during the UEFA Champions League play-off first leg match, Bern, Switzerland, Aug. 21, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Young Boys will be without Facinet Conte and Saidy Janko, but Kastriot Imeri has recovered from his ankle injury.

Similar to the Süper Lig giants, Young Boys lost their goalkeeper in last week’s match when David Von Ballmoos was injured and replaced by Marcel Keller.

The 22-year-old may be called upon once again to step in on Tuesday.