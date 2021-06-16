Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray will take on Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round after the duo was drawn against each other in Switzerland's Nyon Wednesday.

The first leg will be held on July 20 or 21, while the second leg will be played on July 27 or 28.

Galatasary clinched the Champions League second-qualifying spot after finishing the 2020/21 Süper Lig season in second place behind Beşiktaş.

The winner will advance to the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round and will be assured of a group stage place in either the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League or UEFA Europa Conference League, according to the UEFA official website.

Dutch-European veteran PSV

PSV is considered one of the Big Three in Dutch football, besides Ajax and Feyenoord.

The Eindhoven-based club has one UEFA Cup (1978) and one European Cup (1988) in its 108-year history.

It also won the Dutch domestic title, Eredivisie, 24 times, just two fewer than record winners Ajax.

It last won the Eredivisie in the 2017/2018 season.

In the 2020-2021 season, it represented the Netherlands in the second-tier Europa League, where it was eliminated in the round of 32.

In his reaction after the draw, Galatasaray’s Dutch midfielder Ryan Babel said: “PSV is a very good team. They always play to win the championship. They lost the title last year and will do everything possible to get back in the race. It is going to be a difficult match for us.

Galatasaray and PSV have met each other in Europe six times so far. The Dutch won four of those matches while the Istanbul side won twice.