In Mersin, a Galatasaray-obsessed family has named their newborn after Argentine star Mauro Icardi, calling him "Umut Halil Icardi."

Ali and Zehra Ay’s baby, born on Sept. 4 – the same day as Galatasaray’s legendary coach Fatih Terim – has been given a name that reflects the family's passion for the club.

The name choice highlights their admiration for Icardi, who has dazzled fans in the yellow and red of Galatasaray.

Ali Ay officially registered the name "Umut Halil Icardi" at the local civil registry office, marking a unique tribute to the football star.

The Ay family, who are avid supporters, plan to celebrate their son's birth by attending a Galatasaray match at RAMS Park and hoping to meet Icardi himself.

The Ay family poses for a photo holding baby Umut Halil Icardi, Mersin, Türkiye, Sept. 11, 2024. (AA Photo)

Ali Ay shared with Anadolu Agency (AA) that the shared birth date with Fatih Terim added to the family's joy.

He explained: "The name choice has stirred quite a reaction from those around us. We watch matches together, and my son is a die-hard Galatasaray fan. Just as I was called 'Gülnar's Jardel' in my youth, my son Kıvanç played a significant role in choosing Icardi's name. We hope our son will become a star like Icardi and one day show respect to Fatih Terim."

Zehra Ay expressed her happiness about welcoming their second child, saying, "My husband and son are both passionate about Galatasaray. We’re all Icardi fans, so naming him after Icardi was a natural choice."

Thirteen-year-old Kıvanç Ay also voiced his excitement, saying he hopes to watch a Galatasaray match with his new brother at RAMS Park. He added, "We always talked about naming my brother Icardi. Some people thought it was a joke and reacted, but we went ahead with it. I can’t wait to play football with him, watch Galatasaray games, and hopefully meet Icardi one day."