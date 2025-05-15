In Cappadocia, 56-year-old Neslihan Demir has stitched more than yarn – she’s sewn together sport, spirit and star power.

Demir, a grandmother of seven and lifelong Galatasaray supporter, lives in Yeşilova, a small village tucked into the Yeşilhisar district.

Long known for its handwoven Soğanlı dolls, Yeşilova is where Demir honed her craft – making toys for her children and neighbors, just as her mother once did in an era when shop-bought toys were scarce.

But this year, her latest creation wasn’t for a child – it was for a champion.

Knitted over seven days with four shades of yarn, Demir’s newest doll is a tribute to Galatasaray’s latest cult icon: Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker, known as much for his fierce goal-scoring as for the black protective mask he wears, has become a beloved figure in Istanbul since joining the club on loan in early 2024.

"I love Osimhen," Demir told Anadolu Agency (AA), her hands still flecked with wool. "I made sure to get every detail right – from the mask to his spirit."

Demir dreams of handing the doll to Osimhen himself – ideally as a token of Galatasaray’s expected Süper Lig triumph. “We’re winning the title,” she declared with a smile. “And if the club needs help keeping him, I’ll chip in!”

From Napoli to the Bosporus

Since arriving from Napoli, Osimhen has lit up Turkish football with unrelenting pace, clinical finishing and a charisma that transcends language.

In his debut season, the 26-year-old notched a staggering 35 goals in 39 matches – shattering the record for most goals by a foreign player in a single season, previously held by Mario Jardel’s 34.

He didn’t just score – he soared. Osimhen’s brace in the Turkish Cup final against Trabzonspor secured silverware and sealed his legend status.

Streets in Istanbul echo his name. Fans paint murals of him in yellow and red. Children mimic his mask.

His performances earned him the Süper Lig Player of the Season award and turned him into a symbol of Galatasaray’s modern ambition. "He’s one of us," said Demir, mirroring a sentiment now deeply rooted among the Lions' faithful.

Doll, dream, devotion

Demir balances her days between tending goats, family, and football.

Her evenings are spent in front of the TV, watching Osimhen battle defenders and raise hope across the nation.

Neslihan Demir (L) and her husband watch Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen on the screen with the handmade "Osimhen doll" on display in the Yeşilhisar district, Kayseri, Türkiye, May 11, 2025. (AA Photo)

In her home, decorated with Galatasaray scarves and memorabilia, the “Osimhen baby” doll now sits proudly – a handcrafted testament to a bond born not of geography, but of loyalty.

“I grew up making dolls because we had nothing else,” she said. “Now, I’m keeping that tradition alive – for Osimhen.”