Galatasaray supporters turned a Champions League night into an emotional tribute on Wednesday, unveiling a powerful choreography for Victor Osimhen before the club’s last-16 clash with Liverpool.

The striking display unfolded in the North Tribune at Rams Park, where thousands of fans raised a giant tifo dedicated to the Nigerian striker, celebrating both his football journey and the personal story that shaped him.

At the heart of the choreography was a touching illustration of Osimhen walking with his young daughter in his arms, a symbol of the family he has built through years of struggle and perseverance.

In the upper right corner, supporters placed a portrait of his late mother, a figure Osimhen has often described as the emotional center of his life despite losing her at a very young age.

Stretching beneath the images was a message written in English: “We are family and family is everything.”

The stadium erupted as the display rose above the North Tribune, flags waving in rhythm while chants of Osimhen’s name rolled through the packed arena.

Tears on the pitch

Osimhen noticed the tribute as players emerged for the match and could not hide his emotions.

Victor Osimhen cries after Galatasaray fans unveil a choreographed display in his support during the UEFA Champions League knockout round play-off first leg match against Liverpool at RAMS Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 10, 2026. (IHA Photo)

The 27-year-old forward wiped tears from his eyes while applauding the crowd, visibly moved by the scale and meaning of the display.

Supporters continued chanting his name as the choreography unfolded, turning the pre-match atmosphere into one of the most memorable moments of the night.

For Osimhen, the tribute carried deep personal meaning.

He has spoken openly about losing his mother when he was just a small child, a loss that shaped much of his early life while growing up in Lagos.

His father died in 2020, leaving football as both his escape and his path forward. Those struggles have become part of his public story, one supporters in Istanbul clearly understand.

Bond beyond football

Since arriving at Galatasaray from Napoli in 2024, Osimhen has quickly become one of the team’s most beloved figures.

His goals, relentless work rate and connection with supporters have turned him into a central figure in the club’s modern era.

The choreography served as a reminder that his impact stretches beyond goals and assists.

The night also delivered on the pitch.

Galatasaray edged Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League tie, taking a narrow advantage into the return match at Anfield. Osimhen helped spark the decisive moment early, winning an aerial duel that led to Mario Lemina scoring in the seventh minute.

After the final whistle, the evening came full circle.

Osimhen returned to the pitch with his daughter, celebrating with supporters who continued singing his name. The striker applauded the stands and shared a joyful moment with fans, echoing the family theme that defined the night.