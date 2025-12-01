Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray played out a 1-1 draw in a tense Süper Lig clash at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Sunday, extending the fierce rivalry in one of Türkiye’s most eagerly anticipated derbies.

The match, officiated by Yasin Kol with assistants Abdullah Bora Özkara and Bahtiyar Birinci, got off to a cagey start as both sides battled for midfield dominance, producing few clear-cut chances in the opening 20 minutes.

Galatasaray broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when Sane navigated through the Fenerbahçe midfield and struck a shot that deflected off Oosterewolde and into the net, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. Fenerbahçe had a chance to equalize before halftime when En-Nesyri’s strike from a corner was initially ruled a goal, but VAR overturned it after it was deemed Skriniar handled the ball.

The second half remained tightly contested, with both sides creating sporadic opportunities. Galatasaray came close to doubling their lead in the 60th minute as Sane’s low strike hit Skriniar and drifted just wide of the post.

Fenerbahçe finally found a late leveller in stoppage time. Levent’s delivery from the left found Jhon Duran, who powered a header past Uğurcan Çakır in the 95th minute to make it 1-1.

The draw leaves both sides sharing the spoils in a derby that showcased the intensity and tactical caution that defines this historic rivalry.