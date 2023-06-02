As Sunday's clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe looms on the horizon, fans brace themselves for a derby that has captivated hearts and minds for decades.

One particular aspect of this fierce rivalry stands out – the team that strikes first is imbued with an unwavering spirit, a resilience that is not easily shattered.

Testaments to the power of the opening goal have been evident in the annals of this epic confrontation, spanning 29 years and 59 league matches.

Out of those 59 encounters, a mere five times has the side scoring the first goal been defeated.

Galatasaray, on their part, emerged victorious in 13 matches where they found the back of the net first, displaying their mettle and fortitude.

However, Fenerbahçe, with their relentless determination, triumphed in an impressive 24 encounters where they shattered the initial stalemate.

Within these intense battles, eight matches concluded with both teams finding the net, settling for a draw.

In six of these showdowns, it was Fenerbahçe who initiated the scoring, only to be denied victory by a stubborn Galatasaray, showcasing their resilience in the face of adversity.

Interestingly, on four occasions, Galatasaray had taken the lead, but despite their initial advantage, Fenerbahçe rallied back to claim victory.

Recalling the 2019-2020 season's match in Kadıköy, Fenerbahçe took an early lead, electrifying the crowd with a 1-0 advantage.

However, Galatasaray displayed their unyielding spirit and orchestrated a stunning comeback, ultimately securing a resounding 3-1 victory.

This match marked a significant milestone, as Fenerbahçe suffered a derby defeat for the first time, despite holding the upper hand initially.

Within this enthralling saga, nine of the last 59 league encounters between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe ended in an intense goalless draw.

Both teams battled relentlessly but were left searching for that elusive breakthrough.

Such stalemates further underscore the razor-thin margins that separate the sides in this long-standing rivalry.

In the ongoing Süper Lig season, Galatasaray has proven their ability to turn the tide in their favor after scoring the first goal.

With 20 wins in 24 matches where they found the opponent's net, the Lions' prowess is undeniable.

They have also showcased their resilience, securing two draws and suffering only two defeats in such encounters.

Notably, Galatasaray clinched one match by forfeit with a dominating 3-0 victory, while two matches concluded in a fiercely contested deadlock.

Fenerbahçe, too, have left an indelible mark this season in the Süper Lig when striking first.

With 17 wins, three draws, and two losses in 22 matches where they opened the scoring, the Yellow Canaries have displayed their unwavering resolve.

Even when conceding the initial goal, they have mounted impressive comebacks, securing six victories, one draw, and enduring three defeats.