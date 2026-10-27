Galatasaray's 2-1 victory over Fenerbahçe in the Süper Lig derby was overshadowed by a postgame brawl that left both teams facing potential disciplinary sanctions, with four players sent off or booked after the final whistle.

The 407th meeting between two of Turkish football's biggest rivals took place Sunday at RAMS Park, where Galatasaray secured the win in the teams' ninth league match of the season.

However, the scenes after the final whistle and the flurry of cards once again highlighted the tension surrounding one of football's most heated rivalries.

According to the referee's report published on the Turkish Football Federation's information system, referee Atilla Karaoğlan issued six yellow cards during regulation time.

Galatasaray's Davinson Sanchez and Rafael Leao were booked, along with Fenerbahçe's İrfan Can Kahveci, Milan Skriniar, Nelson Semedo and N'Golo Kante.

The situation deteriorated after the final whistle when an altercation broke out between Fenerbahçe's Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Galatasaray's Roland Sallai. Other players joined the confrontation, escalating it into a brawl.

Aktürkoğlu and Sallai received yellow cards, while Galatasaray defender Abdülkerim Bardakcı and Fenerbahçe defender Archie Brown were shown red cards for physically confronting each other.

The incident has shifted attention to the Turkish Football Federation's disciplinary process, with both clubs potentially facing further punishment.

18 red cards in the last 20 derbies

The latest confrontation adds to a growing disciplinary record in the rivalry. Referees have issued 18 red cards and 150 yellow cards across the last 20 meetings between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, comprising 18 Süper Lig games, one Turkish Cup match and one Turkish Super Cup encounter.

Fenerbahçe players accounted for 12 of those red cards, compared with six for Galatasaray.

Galatasaray players sent off during that period include Younes Belhanda, who received two red cards, Badou Ndiaye, Barış Alper Yılmaz, Kerem Demirbay and Bardakcı.

Fenerbahçe's list includes Roberto Soldado, Jailson, Hasan Ali Kaldırım, Deniz Türüç, Marcel Tisserand, Irfan Can Kahveci, Luan Peres, Alexander Djiku, Fred, Mert Hakan Yandaş, Ederson and Brown.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe players fight after the Süper Lig match at RAMS Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 26, 2026. (AA Photo)

Lengthy suspensions?

The Turkish Football Federation's Legal Consultancy will review the referee's and match observer's reports before referring players and officials to the Professional Football Disciplinary Board.

Bardakcı and Brown face particular scrutiny following their red cards. The length of any suspension will depend on the disciplinary charge brought against them.

Under Article 36 of the Football Disciplinary Regulations, which covers unsporting conduct, players could face suspensions of one to three matches. A charge under Article 45, covering fighting, could result in bans of three to five matches.

The penalties could be more severe if the players are charged under Article 44, which covers assault and carries suspensions of five to 10 matches.

Broadcast footage and match observer reports could also lead to disciplinary proceedings against additional players or members of either team's coaching staff.

Previous derbies have carried a heavy financial cost

The disciplinary consequences of the rivalry extend beyond individual suspensions. Across the last 15 derbies, four coaches and 19 players have received match bans, while both clubs have accumulated substantial financial penalties.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe players fight after the Süper Lig match at RAMS Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 26, 2026. (AA Photo)

Decisions issued by the Professional Football Disciplinary Board and upheld by the Arbitration Board resulted in fines of 8.13 million Turkish lira ($192,000) for Galatasaray and 13.359 million lira ($315,000) for Fenerbahçe, according to the figures provided. Fenerbahçe also received seven matches behind closed doors, compared with three for Galatasaray.

Coaches and players have frequently borne the brunt of the sanctions.

At Fenerbahçe, former manager Jose Mourinho received a five-match suspension, while Ersun Yanal was banned for one match. Coaches Salvatore Foti and Sandro Zufic each received four-match suspensions.

Among Fenerbahçe players, Volkan Demirel, Mert Hakan Yandaş and Jailson each received eight-match bans. Soldado was suspended for six matches, while Raul Meireles received a four-match ban. Ederson, Fred and Irfan Can Eğribayat each received three-match suspensions.

Jayden Oosterwolde, Irfan Can Kahveci and Bruno Alves were each banned for two matches, while Türüç received a one-match suspension.

Galatasaray also faced significant sanctions. Former manager Fatih Terim received a 15-match suspension, while current manager Okan Buruk was banned for one match. Assistant coach Hasan Şaş received a nine-match suspension, and Serhat Doğan was suspended for one match.

Among Galatasaray players, Engin Baytar received an 11-match ban, Ryan Donk was suspended for six matches and Ndiaye for five. Sabri Sarıoğlu received a four-match suspension, while Garry Rodrigues was banned for three matches. Barış Alper Yılmaz and Kerem Demirbay each received one-match suspensions.