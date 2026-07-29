Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe have emerged as the leading contenders to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, setting up one of the biggest transfer battles of the summer as both Istanbul rivals pursue the Portugal international with different approaches.

Leao, who turns 27 this year, has signaled he is open to leaving Milan after seven seasons with the Serie A club. Speaking during a vacation appearance on a Brazilian podcast, where he promoted his clothing brand and trained with Corinthians, the winger confirmed he had discussed his future with Milan officials.

While insisting he remains committed to the Rossoneri and will report for preseason, Leao admitted he is eager to experience a new chapter in his career if the right opportunity presents itself.

"I'll give everything while I'm here, but I want new experiences," Leao said, making it clear he is willing to consider offers during the transfer window.

Leao joined Milan from Lille in 2019 and has developed into one of Europe's most dangerous attacking players, contributing consistently with goals and assists while helping restore the club's status among Italy's elite. Although his contract runs through June 2028, Milan are prepared to listen to offers as they look to reduce their wage bill and finance other transfer business.

Italian reports value the winger between 40 million euros ($45.6 million) and 50 million euros, including performance-related bonuses. Milan are believed to favor a permanent transfer and have shown little interest in loan proposals unless they include a guaranteed obligation to buy.

Fenerbahçe have taken the most aggressive steps so far.

Board member Cihan Kamer traveled to Milan this week for face-to-face discussions with club officials. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the meeting was exploratory, allowing both sides to outline the framework of a potential deal without a formal offer being submitted.

The Yellow Canaries are reportedly considering a package worth around 40 million euros that could increase through bonuses and are exploring installment payments to satisfy Milan's valuation.

Negotiations with Leao's representatives have also advanced.

Italian outlets, including Sport Mediaset, reported that Fenerbahçe have proposed a long-term contract worth between 8 million euros and 12 million euros net per season, supplemented by bonuses tied to appearances, goals and team success.

Some reports suggested personal terms are close to being agreed, while others cautioned that negotiations remain ongoing.

Fenerbahçe recently dismissed reports claiming they had assembled a transfer package approaching 100 million euros, insisting no such offer exists and emphasizing that the club's immediate focus remains its UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign.

Qualification for Europe's premier club competition is expected to play a significant role in both the club's financial flexibility and Leao's willingness to make the move.

Galatasaray, however, remain firmly in contention.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio and Gazzetta dello Sport, the Turkish champions have maintained regular contact through intermediaries rather than direct negotiations with Milan.

Their strategy has been more patient, with club officials prepared to wait until later in the transfer window if necessary.

Galatasaray are reportedly willing to offer Leao an annual salary of around 10 million euros plus bonuses and have explored a loan agreement that would become permanent, a structure that could help bridge the gap between Milan's asking price and their financial plans.

Unlike their city rivals, Galatasaray already have a guaranteed place in the UEFA Champions League league phase, a factor that could strengthen their appeal to a player eager to continue competing at Europe's highest level.

Reports have also linked the club's financial flexibility, including savings from recent squad changes, to its pursuit of the Portuguese forward.

The competition has evolved into a rare transfer derby between Türkiye's two biggest clubs.

Fenerbahçe currently hold an advantage through direct talks with Milan, while Galatasaray believe their Champions League status and measured approach could prove decisive if negotiations drag into August.

Although Benfica and several clubs from England and Spain have previously been linked with Leao, none have matched the level of interest shown by the Istanbul rivals.

No agreement has been reached, and Milan continue to stand firm on their valuation.