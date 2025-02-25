The highly anticipated clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe ended in a goalless draw at a packed RAMS Park on Monday, leaving the Turkish Süper Lig title race largely unchanged.

The first half unfolded as a tactical battle, with both teams cautiously probing for openings but struggling to break through disciplined defenses.

The few goal-scoring opportunities were limited to set pieces and long-range efforts, as midfield congestion stifled creativity.

After a cagey first 45 minutes, Fenerbahçe showed more attacking intent in the second half.

Coach Jose Mourinho made two changes in the 61st minute, injecting fresh legs into the attack.

The visitors briefly gained momentum, pinning Galatasaray back and increasing their attacking pressure.

However, they failed to convert dominance into goals, and the match ultimately ended in a 0-0 deadlock.

With this result, Galatasaray maintained their lead atop the table with 64 points, while Fenerbahçe remained six points behind on 58.

Fenerbahçe’s derby drought

Fenerbahçe’s struggles in derby matches this season continued, as they failed to secure a win for the third time.

Earlier in the campaign, they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Galatasaray at home and fell 1-0 to Beşiktaş on the road.

This latest draw leaves the Yellow Canaries still searching for their first major derby victory of the season.

The stalemate also marked the end of an impressive scoring run for Fenerbahçe.

The last time they failed to find the net in a league match was against Beşiktaş, 10 games ago.

The typically free-scoring side struggled to break down Galatasaray's well-organized defense.

Galatasaray's head-to-head edge

Galatasaray secured a crucial head-to-head advantage over Fenerbahçe.

Having won 3-1 in Kadıköy earlier this season, the draw at home means the Lions hold the edge should both teams finish level on points at the end of the season.

Yunus Akgün made his return to action after a six-match absence due to injury.

He was introduced in the 69th minute but picked up a yellow card in stoppage time, ruling him out of the upcoming match against Kasımpaşa.

Despite maintaining their lead in the title race, Galatasaray’s home form has been less than perfect.

Three of their four draws this season have come at RAMS Park. Though dominant in away fixtures, dropping points at home could prove costly in the title race.

Okan Buruk's men extended their unbeaten streak in the league to 25 matches.

Their last defeat in the Süper Lig dates back to last season's week 37 encounter against Fenerbahçe.

Since then, Galatasaray has recorded 21 wins and four draws.

Galatasaray’s failure to score against Fenerbahçe ended a remarkable 33-game streak of finding the back of the net.

The last time they fired blanks was on Aug. 27, 2024, in a UEFA Champions League playoff against Young Boys.

Since then, they had scored in 21 league matches, 10 European fixtures and two domestic cup games.

Tight security

Security was heightened at RAMS Park before, during and after the derby. Law enforcement placed barriers between the stands and the pitch to prevent incidents.

During halftime, teams were escorted through separate tunnels, and after the final whistle, police ensured Fenerbahçe's players left the field without confrontation.

Mourinho's optimism

Fenerbahçe coach Jose Mourinho downplayed the significance of failing to win a derby, suggesting that his team could still lift the league trophy.

"I believe it’s possible to win the league without winning a derby," Mourinho said post-match. "The referee handled the game well, and both sides fought hard. It wasn’t the most beautiful match in terms of football, but it was a real battle."

Fenerbahçe's coach Jose Mourinho speaks after the Turkish Süper Lig derby match against Galatasaray at the RAMS Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 24, 2025. (AA Photo)

The Portuguese tactician also highlighted what he perceived as attempts to get his young players booked early in the game.

"From the first 20 seconds, they were trying to get my 18-year-old player booked. If it had been a Turkish referee, he would’ve seen a yellow card, and I would’ve had to take him off."