Turkish football is facing its most sweeping integrity crisis in decades after a court ordered the arrest and pre-trial detention of 20 suspects – including star players from Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe – in a fast-expanding betting and potential match-fixing probe that has shaken the sport from the top flight to the lower leagues.

The arrests, announced by Anadolu Agency (AA), mark the harshest escalation yet in an investigation that began in October 2025 and has since triggered mass suspensions, nationwide raids and deep concern over the credibility of Turkish football.

Prosecutors say the case centers on “insider betting,” with players, club executives and referees allegedly wagering on matches, including games involving their own teams.

20 held ahead of trial

The latest sweep targeted 46 people across 17 provinces.

After hours of hearings, Istanbul’s On-Duty Criminal Judgeship of Peace ordered 20 suspects jailed pending trial, citing flight risk and the potential for tampering with evidence.

Nineteen others were released under judicial control, while five remain abroad and are being sought.

Those jailed include some of the sport’s most recognizable names:

Metehan Baltacı, Galatasaray’s 23-year-old center-back, is accused of placing bets on matches involving his club.

Already suspended nine months by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) earlier this December, Baltacı admitted in court to placing “a few bets” during his youth-team days but insisted he stopped before playing professionally.

Mert Hakan Yandaş, Fenerbahçe’s captain and veteran midfielder, was also ordered detained.

Prosecutors accuse him of using a third-party account to place illegal wagers, though he denied ever betting on match outcomes.

Police seized electronic devices in a raid on his home on Dec. 5.

Murat Sancak, former Adana Demirspor president and a powerful figure in Turkish football, is accused of facilitating insider bets through suspicious transfers.

He denied gambling, saying all financial movements were tied to legitimate business.

Other detainees include Konyaspor winger Alassane Ndao, suspended by the TFF last month; Ankaraspor owner Ahmet Okatan, linked to lower-league match-fixing attempts; and eight additional players and club officials from across the divisions.

Prosecutors say 27 of the 29 Super Lig players targeted in the December operation wagered on matches involving their own teams – a revelation that has intensified fears of compromised results.

Two fixtures are under sharper scrutiny: a scoreless Dec. 24, 2023, meeting between Ümraniyespor and Giresunspor, and an April 28, 2024, Ankaraspor-Nazilli Belediyespor match allegedly influenced by club executives and a player.

Fenerbahçe issued a short statement saying it is cooperating fully with authorities while standing behind Yandaş. Representatives for Baltacı and Sancak have not commented publicly.

Months in the making

The investigation erupted into public view on Oct. 27, when the TFF revealed that nearly 150 referees and assistants held active betting accounts – a breach that led to their immediate suspension and later dismissal.

TFF president Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu accused “hundreds” of officials of ties to betting networks and referred the matter to prosecutors.

The sweep widened in November with the arrest of Eyüpspor’s club president and six referees, followed by the TFF’s mass suspensions of 1,024 players across all levels – most from the lower divisions, but also 25 from the Super Lig.

On Nov. 13, 101 players were charged by the federation’s disciplinary board after internal audits and data pulled from betting platforms.

The December operation – described as a “second wave” – expanded the investigation into 46 new suspects, including commentators such as former referee Ahmet Çakar and top-flight referee Zorbay Küçük, both flagged for abnormal bank activity.

Broader fallout

The scandal comes as Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe battle for the league summit – separated by just one point – and as both clubs endure pressure in European competition.

Galatasaray sit 14th in its Champions League group, while Fenerbahçe rank 20th in the Europa League standings.

Legal experts warn the crisis could jeopardize UEFA licensing if player involvement in match manipulation is proven.

Critics argue the TFF’s early response was too slow, allowing criminal elements to infiltrate deeper into the sport.

A trial date has not yet been set, and prosecutors continue reviewing seized evidence while pursuing suspects abroad.