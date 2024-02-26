The decision to host the 2023 Super Cup match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe in Şanlıurfa on April 7 has brought joy to the city's tourism industry.

Şanlıurfa, which last hosted a major football event in 2010 when it welcomed Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor for the Turkish Cup final, is now buzzing with excitement and pride as it prepares to host the Super Cup clash between the Istanbul archrivals.

As one of the leading cities in culture and gastronomy in the southeast, Şanlıurfa is expected to experience a significant tourism boost with the arrival of sports fans coming to watch the big match.

"We want to host our guests in the best way possible," said Müslüm Çoban, the secretary-general of the Şanlıurfa Regional Tourist Guides Association, expressing the delight of the city's residents and tourism professionals at hosting the Super Cup match.

Çoban highlighted the match's significance for promoting the city: "As tourism professionals, we have begun preparations to welcome visitors. Even if our hotels are fully booked, we will accommodate guests in our homes, as we did during the 2010 Turkish Cup final. Şanlıurfa excelled in hosting that event, fostering lasting connections with guests. This match will boost Şanlıurfa's profile and revitalize the economy, supporting local businesses. Our goal is to ensure guests have the best experience and leave satisfied."

"Those able to secure tickets should come to Şanlıurfa. For those unable to find lodging, we will create a volunteer platform to match them with hosts. We have done this before and are prepared to do it again. I suggest arriving one or two days early to explore Şanlıurfa's rich history and culture, interact with locals and then enjoy the match and celebrate together. It is a win for our republic," he added.

Rahime Yaşar, vice president of the Şanlıurfa Tourism Professionals Association, also echoed the significant contributions of the Super Cup match to the city's economy, stating: "It will contribute to everyone, from spice sellers to hoteliers, taxi drivers to souvenir sellers. I wish for more such events in Şanlıurfa and the southeast Anatolia region. Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe, Balıklıgöl and our museums are waiting for our guests. We invite our guests to explore our city and taste our delicious cuisine. As the tourism sector, we are ready and waiting for the demand. We will host our guests in the hospitable manner that suits us. We will show the same hospitality that we showed in the 2010 Turkish Cup final between Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor. We welcome all our guests to our city and promise to make them feel all the beauties of Şanlıurfa."

Travel agency representative Mahmut Doğan also mentioned that visitors coming to watch the match would have the opportunity to visit the city's historical and touristic sites.

"The excitement of the Super Cup is already reflected in the city. We recommend our guests visit Karahantepe, Göbeklitepe, Balıklıgöl and our museums and taste our food. We believe they will not regret it. As tourism professionals, we are very hopeful and believe that there will be great profits in every sector. We assure our guests coming to Şanlıurfa that they will leave very happy, free from any doubts or negative thoughts," he added.