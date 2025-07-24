Galatasaray continued its unbeaten preseason run with a commanding 3-1 victory over Serie A side Cagliari in Austria on Wednesday, as Arda Ünyay’s towering header capped a well-rounded team display that had head coach Okan Buruk beaming with confidence.

Despite falling behind in the 16th minute to Michel Adopo’s strike, the Lions roared back swiftly – Roland Sallai leveled four minutes later, Barış Alper Yılmaz put them ahead on 30 minutes, and Ünyay’s 58th-minute header sealed the deal at Linz’s Raiffeisen Arena.

The win marked Galatasaray’s third consecutive preseason triumph, following earlier victories over Ümraniyespor (5-2) and Admira Wacker (2-1).

The team is set to return to Istanbul, where they will host Strasbourg on July 26 and Lazio on August 2 at RAMS Park in their final summer tune-ups.

Post-match, Buruk lauded his squad’s discipline and energy, emphasizing that “concentration, hunger, and harmony” are all in place ahead of a pivotal season.

“Winning isn’t everything in friendlies, but it builds morale,” he said. “We controlled every phase, pressed intelligently, and rotated the squad well.”

Among those rotations, 18-year-old defender Arda Ünyay stood tallest – literally and figuratively.

The youngster, who joined midseason last year and only played one game, has quickly impressed during camp. “He looked like he’s been part of this team for years,” Buruk said, praising his pace, positioning, and maturity. “We must keep developing him – he’s a gem.”

Buruk confirmed Leroy Sane will join training tomorrow and expressed satisfaction with Mauro Icardi’s return from injury.

“This was our first real test with such a deep squad,” he noted, adding that several players – including Barış – were deployed in alternative roles as the club continues to assess forward options. He hinted at a pending decision: “We’re waiting on Victor Osimhen. Icardi’s fitness is coming along. Morata’s status is still up in the air.”

Midfielder Roland Sallai, who opened his goal account for the club, echoed Buruk’s optimism. “We’re winning, improving, and blending youth with experience,” said the Hungarian. “The young players like Arda are thriving – credit to the academy and the coach.”

The 28-year-old also weighed in on his positional versatility, saying he prefers attacking roles but is ready to contribute wherever needed. “The atmosphere in Türkiye and Galatasaray is unreal,” he added. “It’s one of the best I’ve experienced in my career. We’re chasing more trophies.”