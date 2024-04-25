Fernando Muslera, the Uruguay goalkeeper who played in the past four World Cups, announced on Thursday he was retiring from international football.

The 37-year-old Muslera played 133 matches for La Celeste, helping the team win the 2011 Copa America.

The announcement comes days after Muslera extended his contract with the Turkish Süper Lig leaders Galatasaray.

The veteran goalkeeper has been at the Lions for 13 years and last month played his 400th match.

Uruguay's football association thanked Muslera on its social media channels with a video featuring some of his best moments, including the historic penalty shootout win over Ghana in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup.

Muslera saved the shots by John Mensah and Dominic Adiyiah to give Uruguay a 4-2 shootout victory and a place in the semifinals against the Netherlands.

"You made it, ‘Nando,' your name is in the rich history of Uruguayan soccer," the country's football association said.

Muslera played for Club Nacional in Uruguay and Lazio in Italy before moving to Galatasaray in 2011.