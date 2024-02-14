Turkish giants Galatasaray will face the Czech Republic's Sparta Prague on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League playoff round, marking their fifth encounter in history.

Having finished third in their group in the UEFA Champions League this season, the Lions continue their journey in the UEFA Europa League.

Meanwhile, Sparta Prague, also competing in the continental second tier, reached the playoff round as the group runner-up.

The pair will clash for the fifth time in their history, seeking an early advantage in the first leg.

The two teams have previously met in two matchups, playing four matches in total.

Their first encounter took place in the 1995-1996 UEFA Cup qualifiers.

The Turkish giants took a 3-1 thumping in the first match in the Czech Republic but managed a one-all deadlock in Istanbul.

While Galatasaray bid farewell to Europe after two matches, Sparta Prague advanced.

Their second encounter was in the 1997-1998 UEFA Champions League Group A.

Prague won the first match in the Czech Republic 3-0, but Galatasaray triumphed 2-0 in the second match played in Istanbul.

The Istanbulites finished last in the group with Borussia Dortmund and Parma, while Sparta Prague continued in the UEFA Cup by placing third.

In all four matches against Sparta Prague, Galatasaray's current coach, Okan Buruk, was on the bench as a player.

However, this time around, he will be stirring in the coach's chair, aiming to secure an advantageous score against a team he does not have fond memories of.

Galatasaray have faced the Czech sides eight times before, including four matches against Sparta Prague.

They also played against Banik Ostrava and Mlada Boleslav twice each, picking up three wins, two draws and three losses on the way.

On the other hand, Prague have faced Turkish teams 14 times, including four matches against Galatasaray.

They also played against Fenerbahçe four times, Beşiktaş, Trabzonspor and Denizlispor twice each, securing six wins, six losses and two draws in these matchups.

As Galatasaray prepare to host Sparta Prague on Thursday, they will embark on their 315th match on the continental stage.

The Süper Lig giants have won 112 out of 314 matches in European cups, with 118 losses and 84 draws.

They have scored 423 goals but have conceded 466 in their European campaigns.

In their last 24 European matches, Galatasaray have suffered defeat only four times, showcasing their strong performance.

Throughout the 2021-2022 season, they played a total of 24 matches, including the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Champions League qualifiers and group stage matches, securing 11 wins, nine draws, and four losses.

This season, Galatasaray faced Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Copenhagen, managing a single win, two draws and three defeats.

Their performance relegated them to the Europa League.

Galatasaray have a rich history on the continental stage, winning the UEFA Cup in the 1999-2000 season.

They have also won the UEFA Super Cup, defeating Real Madrid in 2000.

Aside from these triumphs, Galatasaray have achieved numerous important successes in Europe.

They have reached the semifinals and quarterfinals in the Champion Clubs' Cup and have been among the last eight teams in the UEFA Champions League three times.

Galatasaray have had memorable victories against top clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Juventus, Manchester United, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal in European competitions.

In the past, Galatasaray experienced both disappointment and fortune in European cups when two teams couldn't win and had to resort to a draw.

They were eliminated once by Zurich in the 1963-64 Champion Clubs' Cup and advanced once against Spartak Trnava in the 1969-70 season.

Galatasaray's biggest victory in European cups came against Maccabi Netanya, winning 6-0 in the 2009-2010 UEFA Europa League 3rd qualifying round rematch.

Their biggest defeats were against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, both ending in 6-0 losses.