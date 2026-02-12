Galatasaray host Eyüpspor on Friday in Week 22 of the Süper Lig, aiming to protect their lead at the top of the table.

Kickoff at Rams Park in Istanbul is set for 8:00 p.m. local time, and the stakes are clear.

Galatasaray enter the round with 52 points from 21 matches, built on 16 wins, four draws and only one defeat.

They have scored 50 goals and conceded 14, the best goal difference in the league at +36, reflecting a side that attacks with volume and defends with discipline.

Eyüpspor, meanwhile, sit 15th with 18 points. Their record of four wins, six draws and 11 losses keeps them above the relegation line but far from safety. With 17 goals scored and 30 conceded, they have struggled for consistency at both ends, particularly away from home, where defeats have mounted.

This will be the fourth Süper Lig meeting between the clubs.

Galatasaray have won two and drawn one of the previous three, scoring nine goals and conceding three.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, they claimed a 2-0 win at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, controlling possession and limiting Eyüpspor’s attacking space.

Form further tilts the balance. Since a 1-0 loss to Kocaelispor in Week 12, Galatasaray are unbeaten in nine league matches, collecting seven wins and two draws. Their most recent outing, a 3-0 away victory over Rizespor, showcased their depth, with goals coming from different areas of the pitch and the defense rarely stretched.

At Rams Park, they have turned dominance into routine. Galatasaray have not lost a league match at home since a 1-0 defeat to Fenerbahçe late in the 2023-24 season. Over the past 29 home league games, they have recorded 23 wins and six draws. The 4-0 win over Kayserispor in their last home appearance underlined how quickly they can overwhelm visiting sides.

Individually, the numbers are just as strong. Mauro Icardi leads the team with 10 league goals, while Victor Osimhen has nine and is enjoying his best run of the season.

The Nigeria striker has scored in five consecutive league matches, beginning with a brace against Samsunspor and continuing against Antalyaspor, Fatih Karagümrük, Kayserispor and Rizespor. His movement behind defenses and ability to finish early chances have added another layer to Galatasaray’s attack.

Support has come from across the squad. Leroy Sane and Barış Alper Yılmaz have six league goals each, Gabriel Sara has five, and Yunus Akgün, İlkay Gündoğan and Lucas Torreira have contributed from midfield. The spread of goals makes Galatasaray less dependent on a single source and harder to contain.

Defensively, they are second only to Göztepe in goals conceded, with 14 allowed in 21 matches. Center backs Davinson Sánchez and Abdülkerim Bardakcı have anchored a back line that rarely loses shape. Bardakcı, however, is one booking away from suspension and would miss next week’s trip to Konyaspor if cautioned.

Eyüpspor will likely approach the match cautiously, focusing on compact defending and counterattacks. For them, even a draw would represent a valuable result in the survival fight.

For Galatasaray, anything less than three points would feel like a missed opportunity in a title race that demands steady accumulation.