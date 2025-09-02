Galatasaray have made one of the boldest moves of the Turkish transfer market, prising away Trabzonspor captain and national team goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır in a record domestic transfer that signals the champions’ intent to dominate both at home and in Europe.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper signed a five-year deal on Sept. 2, committing his peak years to the Istanbul powerhouse.

Galatasaray will pay a guaranteed 27.5 million euros ($32 million) plus tax, with performance bonuses pushing the total package to 36 million euros – one of the most expensive fees ever paid for a Turkish player.

For Galatasaray, the move is perfectly timed – with longtime captain Fernando Muslera ending his 14-year reign in goal, Çakır steps in as a ready-made leader for a squad brimming with ambition.

His contract includes a rising salary scale starting at 3 million euros this season and climbing annually to 4.1 million euros by 2029-30.

A pillar leaves Trabzon

The transfer also shakes the foundations at Trabzonspor.

Çakır joined the club’s academy in 2011 and rose to captain the side, guiding them to the 2022 Süper Lig title – their first in nearly four decades – and multiple domestic cups.

His departure brings the club a badly needed financial injection as inflation and debt weigh heavily.

Officials confirmed Galatasaray’s payment of 33 million euros plus bonuses, calling it a “historic deal for both clubs.”

A keeper at his peak

Born in Antalya on April 5, 1996, Çakır established himself as one of the league’s elite keepers with sharp reflexes, commanding presence and consistency.

He has over 30 caps for Türkiye, starting at Euro 2024 where he helped the team reach the quarterfinals.

Last season, he posted a 75% save percentage – among the best in the league – and attracted suitors from Tottenham and Ajax, though no European move materialized until Galatasaray swooped.

Manager Okan Buruk welcomed the signing, hailing both Çakır’s pedigree and mentality: “He brings not just skill, but a winning spirit that will elevate our team.”

Rivalry

That team, the reigning Süper Lig champions, now boast a homegrown core that fits neatly with federation rules limiting foreign players.

Yet the move comes with baggage: Galatasaray and Trabzonspor share one of Turkish football’s fiercest rivalries.

The switch recalls Burak Yılmaz’s controversial jump from Trabzon to Galatasaray in 2012 – another move that shifted the balance of power in Turkish football.

With the transfer window shut, all paperwork cleared in time for the deadline, Çakır could make his debut in mid-September against Konyaspor.

His arrival cements Galatasaray’s summer strategy: blending high-profile foreign imports with top Turkish talent to mount a title defense and push for relevance in Europe’s revamped Champions League.