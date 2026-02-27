Süper Lig leaders Galatasaray will face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, setting up a heavyweight clash between two clubs who know each other well and have little left to hide.

The draw at UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Friday paired the Turkish champions with the Premier League frontrunners, with Galatasaray hosting the first leg in Istanbul before traveling to Anfield for the return.

It is a tie layered with history, recent tension and genuine belief on both sides.

Galatasaray did it the hard way. After finishing 20th in the new 36-team league phase, Okan Buruk’s side were forced into the knockout playoffs.

There, they survived a wild 7-5 aggregate battle against Juventus.

A commanding 5-2 win in Istanbul was nearly erased in Turin, where Juventus forced extra time. Galatasaray struck twice more to seal progression, underlining both their firepower and their nerve.

Liverpool, under Arne Slot, were more measured. They finished inside the top eight of the league phase to earn a seeded berth.

Built on defensive control and ruthless efficiency, they have looked every bit a contender for a seventh European crown.

The round of 16 also delivered other headline ties: Real Madrid against Manchester City, PSG versus Chelsea, Newcastle United facing Barcelona, Atletico Madrid meeting Tottenham Hotspur, Atalanta drawing Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen up against Arsenal, and Bodø/Glimt paired with Sporting CP. No same nation clashes. No easy routes.

There is fresh history between Galatasaray and Liverpool.

In the league phase earlier this season, Galatasaray stunned the English side 1-0 at Rams Park.

Victor Osimhen finished a swift counterattack to secure the win, while the hosts absorbed pressure with discipline. Liverpool dominated territory but struggled to break down a compact back line marshaled by Abdulkerim Bardakcı and Davinson Sanchez.

It was one of the few nights this season when the Premier League leaders left frustrated.

That result will fuel belief in Istanbul and sharpen focus on Merseyside.

Osimhen remains Galatasaray’s focal point, thriving with his pace and direct running.

Mauro Icardi offers poise in the box, while Dries Mertens and Kerem Demirbay supply craft between the lines.

At the back, Fernando Muslera still commands his area with authority, his experience on European nights impossible to quantify.

Liverpool counter with Mohamed Salah’s relentless production, Virgil van Dijk’s authority and the balance brought by Alexis Mac Allister in midfield. Slot’s 4-3-3 presses high and moves quickly, yet the loss in Istanbul exposed that even this Liverpool side can be unsettled by intensity and speed in transition.

Both teams arrive in form. Galatasaray sit top of the Süper Lig, locked in a tight race and unbeaten in their last 10 domestic matches. Liverpool lead the Premier League and carry a long unbeaten run of their own across competitions.

The first leg in Istanbul promises noise, heat and belief. The return at Anfield promises control, tempo and a push from the Kop. The winner will face either PSG or Chelsea in the quarterfinals, with the final set for Budapest.