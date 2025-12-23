Galatasaray headed into the winter break exactly where they wanted to be – on top.

The Lions closed the first half of the Süper Lig with a commanding 3-0 home win over Kasımpaşa, finishing the opening 17 weeks as leaders with 42 points, a potent attack and a defense that rarely blinked.

Despite spells disrupted by injuries and suspensions, Okan Buruk’s side never relinquished first place.

Galatasaray posted 13 wins, three draws and just one defeat, opening a three-point gap over closest challengers Fenerbahçe and stretching their cushion to seven over Trabzonspor as the title race tilted slightly in their favor.

Firepower to match the best

Galatasaray shared top billing as the league’s most prolific attack, scoring 39 goals – level with Fenerbahçe – and underlining their variety in front of goal.

They hit four goals apiece against Kayserispor and Antalyaspor, while drawing blanks only against Trabzonspor and Kocaelispor.

Goals came from all over the pitch.

Eleven different players found the net, with Mauro Icardi leading the way on nine.

Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sane chipped in six each, Barış Alper Yılmaz added four, while Yunus Akgün and Eren Elmalı scored three apiece.

Contributions also came from İlkay Gündoğan and Gabriel Sara (two each), and Lucas Torreira, Davinson Sanchez and Roland Sallai (one each), alongside a Fatih Kurucuk own goal.

Steel at the back

Just as decisive was Galatasaray’s defensive solidity.

They conceded only 12 goals in 17 matches, the second-best record in the league, and kept seven clean sheets.

Victories without conceding came against Gaziantep FK, Fatih Karagümrük, Kayserispor, Eyüpspor, Alanyaspor, Trabzonspor and Kasımpaşa – a list that underlined their consistency against both contenders and mid-table sides.

The only blemish arrived in Week 12, when Galatasaray fell 1-0 away to Kocaelispor.

Otherwise, they were ruthless on the road, collecting 19 points from eight away matches to rank first in the league in that category.

Big games, narrow margins

Galatasaray were unbeaten but winless in the season’s three marquee clashes.

They drew 1-1 with Beşiktaş at home, played out a goalless stalemate with Trabzonspor at RAMS Park, and shared another 1-1 draw away to Fenerbahçe.

The second half promises sharper tests, with Fenerbahçe visiting Istanbul and trips to Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor still to come.

Buruk used 26 players across the first half, though Nicolo Zaniolo departed after the season began.

Among those retained, Leroy Sane, Gabriel Sara and Abdülkerim Bardakcı were ever-present, featuring in all 17 matches, with Abdülkerim logging the most minutes overall.

In goal, life after Fernando Muslera began with Uğurcan Çakır, who played 10 matches, conceded eight goals and kept three clean sheets.

Günay Güvenç appeared seven times, allowing four goals and recording four shutouts.

New signing Sane quickly justified his arrival, delivering six goals and three assists – including a crucial strike in the away derby against Fenerbahçe.

Discipline was largely controlled, though Davinson Sanchez was sent off in the Beşiktaş derby and Roland Sallai saw red late against Gençlerbirliği. Several key players – including Sanchez, Osimhen and Torreira – walked a fine line with four yellow cards each.

One of the brighter subplots was the emergence of 18-year-old Arda Ünyay. Pressed into action by injuries and suspensions, the teenager featured in seven matches and even tasted derby football off the bench against Fenerbahçe, signaling growing trust from the technical staff.