Galatasaray return to action Tuesday needing a response.

Still smarting from a bruising Super Cup loss to Fenerbahçe, the Turkish champions travel to face Fethiyespor in the Ziraat Turkish Cup group stage on Jan. 13, aiming to steady themselves quickly in a season that has otherwise tilted firmly in their favor.

The setback came Saturday night at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium, where Galatasaray fell 2-0 to their fiercest rivals in the Intercontinental Derby, surrendering the Super Cup to Domenico Tedesco’s Fenerbahçe.

It was a sharp, physical contest played under heightened tension, both on and off the pitch, as flares lit up the stands and emotions spilled over in one of world football’s most combustible rivalries.

On the field, Fenerbahçe were more ruthless.

Goals and commanding performances from key figures gave them control, while Galatasaray struggled to impose themselves in attack.

The loss ended a near-flawless run and briefly punctured the aura built by Okan Buruk’s side this season.

That defeat, however, stands out precisely because of how rare it has been.

Galatasaray remain leaders of the Süper Lig, boasting 13 wins, three draws and just one loss and are still firmly in contention across all competitions.

A UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid awaits next week, adding urgency to the need for a quick reset.

Attention now turns to the Turkish Cup, where Galatasaray begin group-stage play in a format designed to add competitiveness and depth to the tournament.

Drawn in Group A, the Lions head to Fethiye İlçe Stadium in Muğla for a second matchday fixture kicking off at 8:30 p.m. local time.

Preparations resumed almost immediately after the derby defeat, with training sessions held at the Kemerburgaz Metin Oktay Facilities.

Buruk is expected to rotate his squad amid a congested January schedule, though no major injury concerns have been reported.

The cup tie also offers a chance to ease pressure on under-fire stars, including striker Mauro Icardi, whose recent form has been closely scrutinized following the Super Cup loss.

Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi in action during the Super Cup final match against Fenerbahçe at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 10, 2025. (AA Photo)

For Fethiyespor, the occasion borders on historic.

Competing in the TFF 2. Lig, the coastal club will host one of Türkiye’s giants in front of what is expected to be a sold-out crowd at their modest stadium.

Cup competitions have long offered lower-division sides rare moments in the spotlight and Fethiyespor will embrace the role of underdogs with little to lose.

The gulf in quality is undeniable.

Galatasaray arrive with international stars across the pitch, from Leroy Sane and Icardi up front to midfield generals Lucas Torreira and Ilkay Gündoğan, even if several starters begin on the bench.

History also favors the visitors, who have consistently dispatched lower-league opponents in recent cup runs.

Galatasaray are expected to control proceedings, using the match to restore attacking rhythm, hand minutes to squad players and take a firm step toward knockout qualification. More than points, the game represents a chance to turn the page.

A positive result in Fethiye would allow Galatasaray to refocus on a demanding stretch ahead, including a Süper Lig clash with Gaziantep FK and the looming Champions League test against Atletico Madrid.