The rainy Istanbul had a treat Wednesday as the Turkish giants Galatasaray played host to Manchester United, delivering a deluge of Champions League goals – a total of six, evenly distributed between the two teams.

Despite twice falling behind by two goals against the Red Devils, Galatasaray showcased character and managed to claw back, ending the encounter in a gripping 3-3 draw.

The rain-soaked UEFA Champions League fifth-week match saw Galatasaray facing off against the English powerhouse Manchester United.

The intensity of the game matched the intermittent heavy rain at RAMS Park, creating a spectacle of goals.

Hakim Ziyech stole the spotlight with two free-kick goals in the 29th and 62nd minutes, while Kerem Aktürkoğlu added another in the 71st minute.

Manchester United's goals came from Alejandro Garnacho in the 11th minute, Bruno Fernandes in the 18th, and Scott McTominay in the 55th.

The match unfolded with a flurry of shocking goals for Galatasaray, trailing by two early in the game.

Alejandro Garnacho's clinical finish after a swift exchange with Bruno Fernandes and Fernandes' own precise shot had Manchester United in a comfortable position.

However, Hakim Ziyech's free-kick narrowed the gap for the hosts, injecting a dose of excitement into the first half, which ended with a 2-1 lead for Manchester United.

The second half saw Manchester United extending their lead once again, with Scott McTominay's well-placed shot making it 3-1.

Undeterred, the Lions, led by Ziyech, responded with another free-kick goal, keeping the scoreline tight at 3-2.

The turning point came when substitute Kerem Aktürkoğlu, entering the game in the 60th minute, found the back of the net, securing a valuable point for Galatasaray.

The remaining minutes saw both teams missing opportunities, leading to the final whistle with a 3-3 draw.

Ziyech's stellar performance, contributing two goals and an assist, played a pivotal role in Galatasaray's earned point.

With this result, Galatasaray now stand third in the group with five points, while Manchester United are last with only four.

Copenhagen's adept performance in holding the pre-qualified group leaders, Bayern Munich, to a goalless draw also strategically leapfrogged them into the second position ahead of the Lions.

The match also witnessed symbolic gestures from Galatasaray fans, who, for nearly two months, had not forgotten the plight of Gaza under Israel's attack.

Banners in the stands carried messages like "Gaza deserves humanity" and "Humanity is dying in Gaza," reminding everyone of the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

To infuse an electrifying blend of intimidation and anticipation, the home supporters orchestrated a captivating choreography that spanned across three stands adorned with strategically placed cardboard.

The North stand displayed the fierce emblem of a 'Lion,' while the South stand showcased the 'Champions League Cup.'

Over in the East stand, the atmosphere intensified with bold statements written in English on cardboard, proclaiming both "This is Sami Yen" and the ominous greeting, "Welcome to hell."

-A general view inside the stadium with fans and supporters of Galatasaray with banners and text welcome to hell during the Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 match between Galatasaray and Manchester United at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 29.2023. (Getty Images Photo)

In a post-match press conference, Galatasaray's coach, Okan Buruk, emphasized the significance of securing a draw despite being twice behind by two goals.

He praised the magnificent atmosphere created by the fans and expressed confidence in the team's ability to determine their fate in the final group match.

Buruk highlighted the challenge of facing a Premier League team's physical demands and underscored the team's aim to progress to the knockout stage.

Explaining his choice of starting Kaan Ayhan over Victor Nelsson in defense, Buruk cited Ayhan's current form and his ability to contribute to the team's build-up play.

Acknowledging the absence of Davinson Sanchez due to injury, Buruk commended the team's overall performance, expressing satisfaction with their dominance despite giving away late chances.

Addressing the crowd's reaction to Tanguy Ndombele's substitution, Buruk defended the player's performance, stating that he did not believe Ndombele played poorly.

He attributed the crowd's reaction to the team being behind at that moment and expressed overall contentment with the players' efforts.

Reflecting on a controversial moment in a previous match against Bayern Munich, where an automatic offside system allowed a goal despite the assistant referee raising the flag, Buruk voiced concerns about the system's consistency and called for possible future adjustments to the offside rule.