Istanbul heavyweight Galatasaray missed a chance to win against Barcelona as the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg match ended in a goalless draw Thursday.
Barça couldn't score against the solid Lions defense despite mostly dominating the match at Camp Nou as Galatasaray's wunderkind Kerem Aktürkoğlu shined with a brilliant performance.
The good display of Galatasaray goalie Inaki Pena, who is a former Barcelona keeper and is on loan at the Lions, didn't help matters for Barça either.
The Yellow-Reds missed a few chances and then Galatasaray's Bafetimbi Gomis scored in the 78th minute, just 10 minutes after entering the match, but the referee disallowed the goal due to an offside after consulting with video assistant referee (VAR).
The second leg match will be held at Istanbul's Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex Nef Stadium on March 17.
The 2022 Europa League final will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain on May 25.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.