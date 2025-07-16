The future of Victor Osimhen hangs in the balance as Galatasaray and Napoli head into what could be the decisive round of talks to secure the Nigerian striker’s permanent move to Istanbul.

The Super Eagle, who became a cult hero during his loan spell last season, has made his intentions clear: he wants to stay.

But Napoli’s financial demands and hardline stance are pushing the deal to the brink.

Osimhen, 26, fired Galatasaray to a domestic double last season, netting 37 goals and providing eight assists in 41 matches.

He has told Napoli he has no interest in joining another club and is furious at what he calls deliberate obstruction. "Enough is enough. I want Galatasaray," he reportedly told the Italian side. "What’s your problem with me?"

Despite Galatasaray’s 70 million euros ($81.4 million) bid, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has held firm, refusing to budge from the 75 million euros release clause.

Napoli wants 50 million euros paid upfront and the remaining 25 million euros by 2026.

Galatasaray, constrained by Financial Fair Play rules, prefers a longer installment plan – 40 million euros upfront and 35 million euros spread until 2027.

Napoli has also demanded a 20% sell-on clause and a three-year ban on selling Osimhen to another Serie A club – conditions Galatasaray is reportedly willing to meet.

'Let Osimhen go'

Osimhen, frustrated by the deadlock, has skipped Napoli’s pre-season camp, citing a medical exemption.

His close friend Buchi Laba publicly accused Napoli of “deliberately frustrating and wearing him down,” echoing concerns that the club is stalling the transfer out of spite rather than strategy.

Tensions flared further when Football Italia claimed that Napoli Vice President Edoardo De Laurentiis received threats from individuals allegedly linked to the Turkish Mafia.

A Turkish journalist allegedly published WhatsApp messages saying, “Let Osimhen go or you are finished.” While Galatasaray has distanced itself from the incident, the episode has added volatility to an already fiery negotiation.

A key obstacle remains financial assurances.

Galatasaray claim to have secured funds from a 500 million euro deal involving the sale of their training ground to the City of Istanbul, but Napoli have denied receiving any bank guarantee.

A club official speaking to SABAH Spor said no financial proof has been presented, despite ongoing talks.

Meanwhile, Saudi club Al-Hilal remains in the wings with a 75 million euros offer structured over two payments.

However, Osimhen has rejected their advances multiple times, unwilling to trade Champions League football for the Saudi Pro League.

Premier League giants, including Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal, have also been linked but remain on the sidelines without formal bids.

Napoli’s resolve is rooted in long-term planning.

With Romelu Lukaku already signed and Darwin Nunez on their radar, Osimhen no longer fits into Antonio Conte’s vision.

But with his contract extended until 2026 – plus an option for 2027 – Napoli holds leverage and wants to extract maximum value.

Today’s meeting is being described as pivotal. Galatasaray is expected to submit a revised offer closer to Napoli’s 75 million euro demand. The Italian club has set a firm deadline of July 19 to receive a full financial guarantee, or shift focus to Al-Hilal’s offer.

Osimhen has already agreed to personal terms with Galatasaray: a three-year deal worth 16 million euros annually.

But unless the two clubs find common ground within days, the summer’s most dramatic transfer saga could take yet another unexpected turn.