Galatasaray failed to reach the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday as they welcomed AZ Alkmaar and played out a 2-2 draw that had the Dutch side going through.

The Turkish giants needed a near-miracle comeback to overturn a three-goal deficit from last week's first leg of the knockout tie.

Alkmaar went two goals up either side of halftime on Thursday through Seiya Maikuma and Denso Kasius. Victor Osimhen quickly responded for the Turkish side before teammate Roland Sallai scored in the 70th minute.

Alkmaar won 6-3 on aggregate and will play either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur in the next round.

Elsewhere, AS Roma secured their place in the last 16 with a 3-2 home win over Porto thanks to a Paulo Dybala double in four minutes.

Dybala returned from a knee injury sustained in the first-leg 1-1 draw a week ago in Portugal, and Roma advanced on a 4-3 aggregate score.

Porto went ahead thanks to Samu's acrobatic volley over his shoulder to take a 2-1 aggregate lead but Dybala started the comeback with an equalizer in the 35th with a left-footed shot inside the far post. The second clinical finish came from inside the area to the near post.

Porto's hopes were dented when Stephen Eustaquio was sent off after getting a red card only six minutes into the second half.

Substitute Niccolo Pisilli added the third before another substitute Devyne Rensch's own goal in stoppage time.

Roma, the 2022 Conference League champion, will next play either Lazio or Bilbao.

Romanian team Steaua Bucharest also advanced with a 2-0 win over PAOK at home thanks to goals in each half from Juri Cisotti and David Miculescu, sealing a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Norway’s Bodo/Glimt scored twice in extra time to beat Dutch side Twente 5-2 on the night and 6-4 on aggregate.

Three goals in stoppage time sent the match to extra time where goals from substitute Sondre Brunstad Fet (111th) and an own from Arno Verschueren (114th) confirmed the win.

The Norwegian team are amid a winter break that will not end until the start of the domestic league on March 29.

Four more teams to advance will be determined later Thursday.

In the third-tier Conference League, Real Betis were reduced to 10 men eight minutes before time and conceded a winning goal from Gent but still advanced thanks to their 3-0 victory in the first leg.

Copenhagen edged European newcomer Heidenheim 3-1 in extra time to make the next round 4-3 on aggregate.

Pafos advanced after beating Omonoia an all-Greek Cypriot matchup 2-1 following a 1-1 draw a week ago.

Bosnia's Borac held Olimpija 0-0 in Ljubljana to advance 1-0 on aggregate.