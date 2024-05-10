Galatasaray presidential candidate Süheyl Batum expressed his vision to elevate the Turkish giants to a regional powerhouse and then a global force, reassuring supporters that their concerns are unfounded.

Batum made these remarks during a news conference at the Maslak Equestrian Sports Facilities ahead of the upcoming ordinary general assembly and election scheduled for May 25.

Along with his candidacy list members, Batum expressed his support for Galatasaray and emphasized the efforts that they have put in place to ensure that the elections do not affect the team's success.

He acknowledged the team's strong performance, considering the Lions' potential second consecutive Süper Lig title and stated his desire to declare the championship immediately after winning.

Expressing admiration for coach Okan Buruk and other team members of the Yellow and Red outfit, Batum clarified, "We love Okan Buruk, just like all Galatasaray fans. We have no opposition with Okan Buruk, our players, or Erden Timur. They are our values, and we thank them. We wish that we could all work together, and we would not harm anyone. That's nonsense. We are candidates because, as much as Galatasaray's championships matter, its future is also crucial."

Batum reflected on past financial challenges at Galatasaray, highlighting the club's historical views on wealth and property.

He mentioned the club's past projects involving Riva and Florya, emphasizing efforts by previous administrations to secure additional land for development.

He also discussed a recent offer for land near Florya, suggesting its potential for revenue generation if developed, and expressed a desire to prioritize such projects for the club's future.

Batum emphasized the strength of the Istanbul-based side despite potential influences from external pressures.

He praised the current president, Dursun Özbek, and his board members, giving them props for prioritizing the club's best interests.

Batum, a law professor and politician, also mentioned their commitment to ensuring a debt-free handover to the new management, indicating a strong and principled approach to leadership within the club.

He discussed the land adjacent to Rams Park, indicating that the decision regarding its use rests with Erden Timur, the club's deputy sporting director.

Batum expressed a desire to work together on a multi-purpose sports area on the 60-acre plot, emphasizing their commitment to completing the project.