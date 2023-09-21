Galatasaray orchestrated a stunning comeback that thwarted Denmark's Copenhagen, preventing them from securing a 2-0 victory, during Wednesday's opening matchday of the UEFA Champions League Group A

The early stages of the match saw both teams engaging in a high-intensity battle, with Galatasaray displaying a hunger for goals but failing to capitalize on several key opportunities.

However, it was Copenhagen who broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, courtesy of a precise strike by Mohamed Elyounoussi, sending Galatasaray into halftime trailing 1-0.

The second half did not start as Galatasaray had hoped, with Copenhagen mounting organized attacks.

In the 58th minute, Diogo Gonçalves found the back of the net once again for Copenhagen, doubling their lead to 2-0.

With tactical substitutions and a pivotal moment when Elias Jelert of Copenhagen received a red card in the 73rd minute, Galatasaray regained control of the game.

In a stunning comeback, Sacha Boey struck in the 86th minute, followed closely by Mateus Tete in the 88th minute, leveling the score at 2-2.

Galatasaray managed to snatch a valuable point in the dying moments of the game, leaving them eager to make their mark in the group.

Their next challenge awaits on Oct. 3, when they face Manchester United on the road.

Despite the entertaining draw, Galatasaray's Champions League woes continue.

The team has struggled recently, failing to secure a victory in their last 12 group-stage matches in the Champions League.

Their last triumph in the group stage dates back to the 2018-2019 season, during the opening week when they defeated Lokomotiv Moscow with a convincing 3-0 scoreline.

Since then, they have gone through four draws and eight losses in their subsequent 12 matches.

However, in European competitions, Galatasaray have shown resilience, suffering only one defeat in their last 19 encounters.

In the 2021-2022 season, they stumbled against Spanish side Barcelona during the UEFA Europa League round of 16.

Remarkably, Galatasaray have maintained an undefeated streak in their last 17 official matches.

Their last defeat came in the 32nd week of the previous season's derby against Beşiktaş.

Following that setback, they rallied impressively, securing victories in their next six league matches.

The Lions have continued their impressive form this season in the Süper Lig, with eight wins and three draws in 11 matches, besides their journey through the UEFA Champions League qualifiers and group stage.

Elias Jelert of Copenhagen was a pivotal figure in the match, receiving a red card that reduced his team to 10 men.

Jelert saw his first yellow card in the 52nd minute before being shown a second yellow and, subsequently, a red card in the 73rd minute, altering the course of the game significantly.