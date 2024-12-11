Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray head to Eleda Stadion on Thursday with sights firmly set on extending their Europa League unbeaten streak against Malmo, a side struggling to replicate domestic dominance on the continental stage.

Galatasaray’s campaign has been nothing short of spectacular.

A dramatic 3-2 victory over Sivasspor on Sunday propelled them to the summit of the Turkish Süper Lig, six points clear of archrivals Fenerbahçe.

Goals from Yunus Akgün, Victor Osimhen and Bariş Yılmaz highlighted the depth and quality of Okan Buruk's side.

In the Europa League, Galatasaray remain one of seven unbeaten teams in the 36-club League Phase.

They currently sit fourth, two points shy of leaders Lazio and one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

However, their last outing, a 1-1 draw with AZ Alkmaar, left fans longing for a decisive push toward the knockout rounds.

Key players and challenges

Victor Osimhen, a summer loan acquisition from Napoli, has been a revelation, with 10 goals in 13 matches.

Yet injuries have thinned the Lions' attacking options.

Superstar, Mauro Icardi, who started the season brightly, is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.

Rising star Bariş Yılmaz is also out until the New Year with a thigh strain, leaving Michy Batshuayi as a likely candidate to lead the line.

Malmo’s European struggles

While Malmo dominate domestically – winning four of the last five Allsvenskan titles – their European form has been dismal.

Despite clinching the Swedish crown with an 11-point cushion, their Europa League campaign has faltered.

With just one win in five matches, Di Blae are teetering on the edge of elimination.

A 2-1 victory over Qarabag in October remains their lone highlight.

Since then, three consecutive defeats to Olympiacos, Beşiktaş, and Ferencvaros by a combined score of 7-2 underscore their struggles.

A penalty from Erik Botheim provided fleeting hope in their last match, but Ferencvaros ran riot in a 4-1 drubbing.

Malmo will be without key players for Thursday’s clash.

Isaac Kiese Thelin, who scored 15 goals in the Allsvenskan, shoulders the attacking burden.

However, injuries to Pontus Jansson and Sead Haksabanovic leave Malmo lacking experience and firepower.

For Galatasaray, the match is an opportunity to cement their status as Europa League contenders and continue their remarkable unbeaten run.

For Malmo, it’s a chance to salvage pride and keep their slim European hopes alive.