Türkiye's very own Galatasaray gear up to host Denmark's Copenhagen at RAMS Park in their first match of the UEFA Champions League Group A on Wednesday.

The Lions are poised to deliver a resounding message as they reenter the stage of European football's finest, marking their return after a hiatus since the 2019-20 season.

While Galatasaray clinched the Süper Lig title last season, they found themselves in the UEFA Champions League's second qualifying round due to their country's ranking.

Undeterred, they powered through Lithuania's Zalgiris, Slovenia's Olimpija and Norway's Molde to secure a spot in the group stage.

On paper, the path to the knockout stages in Group A appears to be a towering challenge, with Galatasaray set to face off against the Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, English Premier League icons Manchester United and, of course, Denmark's very own Copenhagen.

It is the start of their journey in the "Champions League," and they'll face Copenhagen in front of their devoted fans in Istanbul.

The Istanbulites are fervently plotting a triumphant start to their UEFA Champions League campaign, hoping to collect all three points in front of their passionate supporters.

Meanwhile, Copenhagen, the reigning champions of the Danish Superliga, embarked on their Champions League journey from the second qualifying round as well.

They displayed their prowess by eliminating Iceland's Breidablik, Czech Republic's Sparta Prague and Poland's Rakow to reach the group stage.

As the pivotal showdown approaches, Galatasaray boast a full squad and the new signing Wilfried Zaha, fresh from an intensive individual training program, is one of the stars to keep an eye on.

However, Halil Dervişoğlu, who was not included in the UEFA roster, will not be able to grace the field for tomorrow's clash.

Galatasaray's recent track record has been impressive, with no losses in their last 16 official matches.

Their last defeat came in the 32nd week of last season's derby against Beşiktaş, after which they went on to win six league matches (including a 3-0 victory over Hatayspor by forfeit).

The Lions have carried their winning momentum into this season, securing eight victories and two draws in 10 matches across both the Süper Lig and UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Copenhagen, on the other hand, have had a solid start to their domestic league campaign, with six wins, one draw, and one loss in the Danish Superliga's first eight weeks.

They also notched up four wins and two losses during the Champions League qualifiers.

Galatasaray's star striker, Mauro Icardi, who played a pivotal role in their championship-winning campaign last season, promises to be a game-changer once again in the match against Copenhagen.

The Argentine maestro has had a dazzling start to the season, finding the net eight times in eight official matches.

Icardi's scoring prowess has been evident, with five goals in the last three Süper Lig matches and three goals in the last three UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

In the last six official matches, he has consistently altered the course of the game in favor of his team.

Adding an intriguing subplot to this clash, Galatasaray's Danish defender, Victor Nelsson, will be facing his former club.

The 24-year-old defensive stalwart, who switched from Copenhagen to Galatasaray in 2021, is determined to secure victory against his former teammates.

In Copenhagen's lineup, the familiar face of former Trabzonspor forward Andreas Cornelius can be found.

However, his participation in the match remains uncertain due to injury.

Fans must wait until after today's training session at RAMS Park to learn whether Cornelius will grace the field.