A showdown of colossal proportions took center stage on Tuesday as Turkish Süper Lig reigning champions, Galatasaray, edged Norway's Molde 2-1 (5-3 agg.) to book their first UEFA Champions League spot in four years.

The RAMS Park was packed to capacity with fervent yellow-red fans who were about to witness a rollercoaster of emotions.

The resounding cheers of the crowd seemed to infuse Galatasaray with vigor as they took to the pitch, guns blazing.

Argentina's man of the moment, Mauro Icardi drew the first blood by converting a scorching penalty in the 7th minute and propelling the home team into a 1-0 lead.

Yet, the visitors were not about to submit.

The 66th minute saw Eirik Hestad's strike leveling the playing field, leaving the Lions holding tight to their return leg advantage.

As the minutes dwindled, the visitors pressed on, launching waves of attack in their bid for a triumphant comeback.

However, fate had its own designs.

Just as it appeared the contest would culminate in a nail-biting draw, an advantage for the hosts, Galatasaray seized their moment to kill the game once and for all.

Just three minutes past normal time, Angelino stepped up to take a crucial free kick to register his maiden goal for the Turkish side, hence sealing their "Giants League" spot.

Angelino's victorious "trio" dance encapsulated the joy coursing through the veins of every Galatasaray devotee, while coach Okan Buruk reciprocated the fans' love by making a memorable gesture toward the stands.

Galatasaray's odyssey continues to shimmer with unparalleled achievements.

Galatasaray's players celebrate after winning the UEFA Champions League playoffs second-leg match between Galatasaray and Molde, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 29, 2023. (EPA Photo)

With this victory, they punched their ticket to the group stage – marking their 17th entry into the fray.

And this was no ordinary ticket; it was a golden ticket, granting them access to the grandest stage of European football.

Also, their triumph translated into a financial windfall, netting a guaranteed 25 million euros ($27.2 million).

Recent history chimed in as well.

Galatasaray stood tall, tasting defeat only once in their last 18 European encounters.

The echoes of that lone loss reverberated from a bygone season, a 2-1 stumble against the Dutch force PSV in the UEFA Champions League qualifier.

Since then, 10 victories and seven draws adorned their path.

Unvanquished in eight official matches this season, Galatasaray's arsenal proved potent, with 14 goals scored and only five conceded.

Icardiii!

Mauro Icardi's goal-scoring spree reached legendary proportions as he punctuated the rematch against Molde with another clinical finish.

With five goals in his last four matches, he was the phoenix rising from the ashes, igniting Galatasaray's dreams with every net-rippling strike.

Fernando Muslera, the stalwart guardian of Galatasaray's fortress, emerged as a titan among men.

His saves were akin to magic, thwarting Molde's advances and keeping his citadel unbreached.

But the history books would not be complete without Okan Buruk's chapter.

The maestro orchestrating Galatasaray's European journey, he etched his name as the first to lead the team to five consecutive European Cup victories.

A triumphant march that included victories against Zalgiris, Olimpija Ljubljana and Molde, etching his legacy alongside greats like Michael Skibbe and Frank Rijkaard.

The narrative also embraced bittersweet moments, as Molde's Markus Kaasa and Erling Knudtzon collided with Icardi.

Medical teams rushed in, and the match paused as they attended to the gladiators.

So, as the curtain fell on this exhilarating drama, the stage was set for the next chapter – Thursday's UEFA Champions League group draws.

Galatasaray, the Turkish flagbearers, poised to take on Europe's finest from the 4th bag, standing tall among giants.

The Grimaldi Forum in Monaco is the theater of dreams, where fate would weave the destinies of 32 teams.