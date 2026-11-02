Galatasaray will look to extend their four-game winning streak across all competitions and strengthen their Champions League position when they host unbeaten Stuttgart Tuesday, with Victor Osimhen’s scoring form driving their recovery from a difficult European start.

The first UEFA meeting between the clubs brings together teams whose European campaigns have followed different paths. Galatasaray are rebuilding after two heavy defeats, while Stuttgart arrive with two victories and a draw from their opening three matches.

Okan Buruk’s players lost 3-1 to Sporting and 4-1 to Barcelona before reviving their campaign with a 4-2 victory over Lille. That result lifted the Turkish champions to 23rd in the standings with three points, while Stuttgart sit sixth with seven.

With the league phase approaching its halfway point, another victory would give Galatasaray a stronger footing in the race for the knockout rounds.

The Top 8 teams advance directly to the round of 16, while those finishing ninth through 24th enter the knockout playoffs. Teams placed 25th through 36th are eliminated, leaving Galatasaray with little room to relax despite their improvement against Lille.

Four straight wins

Galatasaray have responded to their Barcelona defeat with four consecutive wins across all competitions, combining improved results with a productive attack.

They beat Gençlerbirliği 1-0 before overcoming Lille 4-2, defeating Istanbul rivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 and dispatching Konyaspor 4-0.

Those results have produced 11 goals while Galatasaray have conceded three, giving Buruk’s players momentum before another demanding European assignment.

The victory over Lille was particularly important after Galatasaray conceded seven goals in their opening two Champions League matches. They now face opponents who have allowed only two in the competition.

Stuttgart share the lowest goals-conceded total after three matches with Arsenal and PSV, presenting a test of whether Galatasaray can sustain their recent attacking output against one of the league phase’s most effective defenses.

Osimhen leads attack

Osimhen has been central to Galatasaray’s success, scoring 10 goals in 10 competitive appearances this season.

The Nigeria striker has played eight Süper Lig matches and two Champions League games, recording nine goals domestically and one in Europe.

His return amounts to a goal per appearance, making him a key threat as Galatasaray seek a second consecutive European victory.

Aleksey Batrakov, meanwhile, has also become increasingly influential for the Lions.

The 21-year-old Russian has scored three goals in his last five competitive appearances, earning supporters’ approval for his passing accuracy and ability to direct the attack as well as his finishing.

His recent contributions have given Galatasaray another scoring option alongside Osimhen, whose movement and finishing will be tested by Stuttgart’s European defensive record.

Buruk also has experienced players familiar with German opposition in İlkay Gündoğan and Leroy Sane.

Gündoğan faced Stuttgart seven times while playing for Nuremberg and Borussia Dortmund, appearing in six Bundesliga matches and one German Cup game. His teams recorded five wins and two draws, with the 36-year-old scoring once.

Sane, 30, played against Stuttgart 14 times in the Bundesliga during his spells with Schalke and Bayern Munich. His teams won 10 of those matches, drew two and lost two, while he scored once.

No injury concerns for hosts

Galatasaray have no injured or suspended players heading into Tuesday’s match, giving Buruk access to his full eligible squad.

Five players remain unavailable because they were not included in the squad submitted to UEFA: Kaan Ayhan, Kazımcan Karataş, Arda Ünyay, Eyüp Aydın and Can Armando Güner.

Stuttgart, by contrast, have several significant injury absences.

German midfielder Angelo Stiller, Slovak winger Leo Sauer and German defender Josha Vagnoman will miss the match, restricting coach Sebastian Hoeness’ options as his players attempt to maintain their unbeaten European start.

Stiller’s absence removes an important midfield option, while Vagnoman’s injury reduces Stuttgart’s defensive choices against an attack that has scored four goals in two of its last three matches.

Contrasting campaigns

Stuttgart have been more consistent in Europe than in the Bundesliga.

They opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-1 victory over Norway’s Viking before beating Slovakia’s Slovan Bratislava 3-0. A 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid followed, leaving them unbeaten through three rounds.

Their domestic record has been less convincing.

Stuttgart finished the Bundesliga’s eighth round in 11th place with nine points, having recorded three wins and five losses. They scored 14 goals and conceded 15 during those eight matches.

Their latest result, however, was an encouraging 4-2 victory at Bayer Leverkusen, providing an attacking boost before the trip to Istanbul.

Bosnia and Herzegovina forward Ermedin Demirovic poses a particular threat to Galatasaray.

He has scored four goals in the opening three Champions League matches, sharing the competition lead with Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy, Sporting’s Luis Suarez and Club Brugge’s Nicolo Tresoldi.

His scoring record gives Stuttgart a threat to match their defensive efficiency, while Galatasaray must show they can contain a productive European attack after conceding nine goals in three league-phase matches.

For the hosts, Tuesday offers an opportunity to turn their recent revival into a more secure position in the standings. For Stuttgart, victory would preserve their unbeaten record and strengthen their pursuit of direct qualification for the round of 16.

The match, to be officiated by English referee Chris Kavanagh, will kickoff at 8:45 p.m. Istanbul local time.