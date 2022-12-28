With 2022 coming to a wrap-up, the Turkish Spor Toto Süper Lig is heated up as second-placed Galatasaray will be on the road to face Demir Grup Sivasspor in week 16 of the competition with the hopes of making it five consecutive victories.

Referee Erkan Özdamar will be at the helm, armed with the whistle, to oversee the highly consequential match for both sides.

So far, the Galatasaray Lions have racked up an impressive nine victories, three draws, and two defeats, securing 30 points in the standings.

By the 15th week, the Yellow-Red side had surged to the summit of the league table.

Perched precariously at the wrong end of the standings, Demir Grup Sivasspor has endured a torrid season, with just three wins, five draws, and a concerning seven losses to their name.

With a meager 14 points to show for their efforts, the team currently languishes in the relegation zone.

Galatasaray has proved to be a formidable force in the last five matches, having not tasted defeat in that period, while they have emerged triumphant in four of those encounters.

In their last league defeat, they were outclassed by Yukatel Kayserispor in the 10th week, before settling for a draw with Corendon Alanyaspor the following week.

Unfortunately for VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük, Beşiktaş, Medipol Başakşehir, and İstanbulspor, Galatasaray have been too hot to handle as of late.

As the Lions go head-to-head with the Braves, they find themselves without four of their key players due to suspension and injury, a substantial impediment that may prove insurmountable in the face of their rivals.

In the Yellow-Red side, Mauro Icardi, Mathias Ross, and Kazımcan Karataş – who are still going through injury rehabilitation, with Lucas Torreira being absent due to a yellow card suspension – will not be a part of the competition's roster.

The four Galatasaray players, Sacha Boey, Abdülkerim Bardakçı, Sergio Oliveira, and Kerem Aktürkoğlu, are teetering on the brink of suspension.

If any of them receive a yellow card in tomorrow's match, they will be forced to sit out the MKE Ankaragücü match in the 17th week.