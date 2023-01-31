Galatasaray, the current table-toppers of the Süper Lig, will host Ümraniyespor on Wednesday in a crucial encounter that could see them widen the gap between them and second-placed Fenerbahçe to at least seven points.

The Lions' gaffer Okan Buruk is ardently interested in both the field results and the transfer developments of Galatasaray, who are desperately searching for a striker; and as such, talks between the club and Chelsea's David Fofana remain ongoing.

Galatasaray, who had been busy during the winter transfer window, made their first official acquisition on Monday with the addition of national star Kaan Ayhan from Sassuolo.

The move, which undoubtedly bolstered their backline, has seen the club get motivated to turn their attention to the other end of the field, the attack.

Galatasaray have announced the details of Kaan Ayhan's transfer, with a 400,000 euro ($433,060) loan fee and a 2.8 million euro purchase option.

In a symbolic gesture, Ayhan has chosen to wear the iconic number 23 jersey in honor of Galatasaray's 23rd championship.

The technical committee has approved the request and Galatasaray are aiming to add an excellent striker to their roster before the transfer season ends.

Galatasaray have been keeping a watchful eye on Chelsea's David Fofana since the beginning of the transfer window.

The Lions have been keeping tabs on the dynamic youngster, who had a remarkable tenure with Norwegian side Molde, before transferring to Chelsea for 12 million euros at the onset of 2021.

He left behind an impressive mark of 24 goals and 10 assists in 65 games.

The English club is looking to gain invaluable experience for their 20-year-old star by loaning him out after having signed a six-year contract, and Galatasaray, being one of the potential destinations, are keen to acquire the versatile Fofana, who can play as a striker, or on either wing, on a 1.5-year agreement.

Fofana, who has been likened to Didier Drogba due to his Ivory Coast heritage and signing for Chelsea, has drawn much attention with his potent power and his clinical finishes.

His electrifying pace and dribbling skills have already been the difference-makers in his short career.

Galatasaray, who are in search of a striker, are enticed by Fofana's potential to thrive in Okan Buruk's system, due to his low cost and features.

After all that has been said and done, despite the apparent parity in terms of economics, the British bosses' response to Galatasaray has made the loan transfer of David Fofana more difficult to execute.

They argued that the presence of strikers like Icardi and Gomis in the Lions' squad would make it hard for the young Ivorian to get consistent playing time and that it would be more beneficial to his development if he stayed at Chelsea.