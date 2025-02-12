Galatasaray will travel to the AFAS stadium on Thursday to face AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa League playoff.

The winner of this two-legged tie will face either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16 next month.

After a mixed performance in the League Phase, where they finished 14th with 13 points, the Turkish giants are seeking redemption after a disappointing exit to Slavia Prague in last season's intermediate stage.

Galatasaray will be eager to maintain their strong form, having scored a competition-high 19 goals in the League Phase, but they face a tough challenge on Dutch soil.

The team has struggled in the Netherlands, failing to win any of their last six visits, including two this season.

Galatasaray’s preparations for the match have been far from ideal. After a 2-1 loss to Ajax two weeks ago, they were forced to settle for a place in the playoffs.

Their recent Turkish Süper Lig form includes back-to-back victories over Gaziantep and Boluspor, but last weekend's match with Adana Demirspor was abandoned under strange circumstances.

Despite these disruptions, Okan Buruk’s side will be focused on gaining an advantage in this European encounter.

AZ Alkmaar, competing in the knockout rounds of a European competition for the first time in five years, finished 19th in the League Phase with 11 points.

They clinched a playoff spot by the narrowest of margins, finishing just one point ahead of elimination.

After a 4-3 loss to Ferencvaros, AZ bounced back with three consecutive domestic wins, including victories over Willem II and PEC Zwolle, and a 3-1 KNVB Beker quarterfinal win over Quick Boys.

The Cheese Farmers, now fourth in the Eredivisie, will look to build on this momentum as they face Galatasaray for the second time in less than a year.

The two teams played to a 1-1 draw in Alkmaar during the League Phase in November 2024.

AZ Alkmaar will be without Ruben van Bommel and Ibrahim Sadiq due to injury, while Kristijan Belic is suspended after accumulating three yellow cards.

Maarten Martens is likely to field Jordy Clasie or Kees Smit, who scored against Galatasaray earlier in the season, alongside Peer Koopmeiners in midfield.

AZ’s top scorer, Troy Parrott, will lead the attack, with Jayden Addai and Mayckel Lahdo providing support on the wings.

Galatasaray will be missing key players, including Mauro Icardi, Yunus Akgün and Ismail Jakobs, due to injuries, while Victor Osimhen, Davinson Sanchez and Lucas Torreira are suspended for the first leg.

However, new signings Alvaro Morata and Carlos Cuesta have been added to the squad and are eligible to start.

Midfielder Berkan Kutlu may be deployed in a defensive role, while Kerem Demirbay could return to the starting lineup alongside Gabriel Sara in midfield.