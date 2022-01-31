Istanbul heavyweight Galatasaray has signed Spanish goalkeeper Inaki Pena on loan from FC Barcelona, the club said on Monday.
"We welcome Iñaki Peña to our club and wish him a successful season," a statement said.
The 22-year-old goalie will play for the Lions until the end of the 2022 season.
The Yellow Reds were looking for a suitable goalkeeper for some time after Uruguayan international Fernando Muslera's left knee injury last month.
