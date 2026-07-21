Galatasaray's hierarchy is reportedly divided over the future of defender Wilfried Singo as growing interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan and Napoli forces the Turkish champions to decide whether to maximize their investment or cash in this summer.

The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international has emerged as one of Galatasaray's most valuable transfer assets after attracting attention from Italy, but club officials remain at odds over what would constitute an acceptable offer.

According to reports, one group within the board insists the club should not entertain any proposal below Singo's 55-million-euro ($63 million) release clause, arguing that selling for less would undervalue a player they signed less than a year ago as a cornerstone of their long-term project.

Another faction favors a more pragmatic approach, believing a bid in the 35 million euros to 40 million euros range would represent good business.

Those executives point to Singo's reported annual salary of about 5 million euros and the fact that he was not an automatic starter throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

They believe a lucrative sale would reduce the club's wage bill while generating funds to strengthen other areas of the squad ahead of another domestic title defense and Champions League campaign.

Singo arrived from AS Monaco in August 2025 in a deal reportedly worth about 30.8 million euros, signing a contract through June 2030.

The agreement reportedly included a release clause that initially stood at 60 million euros before dropping to 55 million euros.

Standing 1.90 meters (6 feet 3 inches), Singo is capable of playing at both right back and center back, making him one of Galatasaray's most versatile defenders. His athleticism, aerial ability and defensive flexibility convinced the club to make one of the biggest investments in its recent history.

During his first season in Istanbul, Singo made 29 appearances across all competitions, including 19 in the Süper Lig, scoring twice while alternating between the starting lineup and the bench. Although he was not a guaranteed starter, his performances were enough to maintain interest from several top European clubs.

The defender also enhanced his reputation with Ivory Coast, adding to his international experience during the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite dealing with a hamstring injury during the tournament.

Inter are believed to be monitoring Singo as they look to reinforce their defense following Denzel Dumfries' reported move to Real Madrid, while Napoli have also identified the Ivorian as a potential summer target. Reports in Italy have suggested Inter could be prepared to offer around €30 million plus performance-related bonuses, though no formal agreement has been reached.

With four years remaining on his contract, Galatasaray are under no pressure to sell and hold a strong negotiating position. Club officials are expected to consider serious offers, but the size of the asking price remains the subject of internal debate.