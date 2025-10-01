Galatasaray stunned Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Victor Osimhen’s 16th-minute penalty sealing a famous win for the Turkish giants.

The Premier League champions were punished for the latest in a series of poor performances in Istanbul as they suffered back-to-back defeats for only the second time under Arne Slot.

A crowd of 51,160 fans filled RAMS Park for the match, with Galatasaray supporters roaring their team on throughout the night while Liverpool fans occupied the away section.

The victory marked Galatasaray’s first win in European competition after a seven-match drought. The Lions had last tasted victory in the UEFA Europa League last season, defeating English side Tottenham Hotspur 3-2, before enduring a run of four draws and three losses in continental play.