Istanbul heavyweight Galatasaray tasted a 3-0 loss against Yukatel Kayserispor on Wednesday in the sixth week game of the Turkish Super Lig.

The home side broke the deadlock with Mame Thiam's goal in the 39th minute at Kadir Has Stadium.

Former Gala scorer Emrah Başsan fired a classy long shot to make it 2-0 in minute 45 while the third goal came from Senegalese winger Thiam's penalty goal in the 53rd minute, concluding the score.