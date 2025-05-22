In the rugged hills of Diyarbakır’s Silvan district, one house doesn’t just stand out – it roars.

Painted in Galatasaray’s iconic yellow and red, it’s more than a home; it’s a tribute to a lifelong passion.

Mehdi Keskinkılınç, a father of four and die-hard supporter of the Istanbul giants, turned his dream into a brick-and-mortar reality.

Using his earnings from plastering and insulation work, he transformed his home’s facade two years ago, proudly inscribing the name of Mauro Icardi – the Argentine striker who led Galatasaray to back-to-back titles.

That alone was enough to catch the eye of Icardi himself, who reposted a photo of the house to his 13.9 million Instagram followers with the caption, “Minik aslanlar büyüyor” (“Little lions are growing up”).

Children pose in front of Galatasaray superfan Mehdi Keskinkılınç's yellow-and-red house, featuring the names of Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi, Diyarbakır, Türkiye, May 22, 2025. (IHA Photo)

It was the kind of attention that turns a humble village home into a national shrine.

But Keskinkılınç wasn’t done.

This summer, after Galatasaray signed Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and clinched a record 24th league title, he added Osimhen’s name next to Icardi’s.

Alongside the names, he painted the coveted fifth star – symbolizing the club's dominance – and two lion figures: one for each striker.

“They said Osimhen was coming. I thought, if Icardi helped make us champions, why not Osimhen too?” Keskinkılınç told local reporters. “I put his name up, added a star, and gave both players their lion.”

For Keskinkılınç, football is faith. “If I had 20,000 houses, I’d paint them all in yellow and red,” he said. “I promised myself that if I ever owned a home, I’d decorate it with Galatasaray’s badge and Icardi’s name. I kept that promise.”

Yet beyond celebration, he dreams of opportunity. “We don’t ask to be taken to the stadium anymore,” he said. “Just give our kids a small pitch – a place to play. Let it be named Galatasaray.”

He also had a message for critics who insulted him and his family online. “If you respected your own families, you wouldn’t insult someone else’s. No one has the right to be cruel behind a screen.”

And then came a plea – to the man he now calls a Lion.

“Osimhen, don’t leave us. Don’t be lured away, brother. There are traps out there,” he said, reciting a heartfelt rhyme. “Galatasaray has peace, love, and everything you need. We believe in you – just believe in us too. One cup is still missing in the museum: the Champions League. Let’s bring it home together.”