Galatasaray are exploring a creative solution to overcome Eintracht Frankfurt's firm stance in negotiations for Turkish international Can Uzun, with the Süper Lig champions reportedly prepared to include a lucrative future sell-on clause to reduce the upfront transfer fee.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder remains head coach Okan Buruk's top priority this summer, but talks have stalled as Frankfurt continue to value one of their brightest young stars at around 40 million euros ($45.7 million).

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Galatasaray's latest proposal would grant Frankfurt 20% of any future transfer fee should Uzun be sold again.

The structure is designed to persuade the Bundesliga club to lower its immediate asking price while preserving the opportunity to benefit from the player's long-term development.

Sell-on clauses have become an increasingly common feature of modern transfers, particularly for highly rated prospects, allowing selling clubs to share in future profits while making deals more financially viable for buyers.

Frankfurt have little incentive to part with Uzun at a discount. The German club signed him from Nürnberg in 2024 for a reported 11 million euros on a contract running through 2029, and his rapid development has significantly increased his market value.

Buruk sees Uzun as a cornerstone of Galatasaray's future. Although naturally an attacking midfielder, the Türkiye international can also operate on the left wing or as a forward, giving the coach valuable tactical flexibility in an attack built around movement, creativity and pressing.

Türkiye's Can Uzun (L) and USMNT's Sebastian Berhalter fight for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group D match at the Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, U.S., June 25, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Born in Regensburg, Germany, to Turkish parents, Uzun has established himself as one of Türkiye's most exciting young talents. Standing 1.86 meters (6-foot-1), he combines technical quality, vision and intelligent movement with the physical attributes needed to thrive at the highest level.

His progress continued last season with Frankfurt, where he produced 10 goals and six assists in 28 appearances across all competitions despite dealing with injury setbacks.

The campaign built on his breakout season at Nürnberg, where his prolific scoring record first attracted widespread attention before he successfully made the jump to the Bundesliga and European competition.

Galatasaray have maintained regular contact with the player's representatives, and reports suggest Uzun is open to returning to Türkiye if the two clubs can reach an agreement.

While Frankfurt have publicly resisted lowering their valuation, Galatasaray remain optimistic that a package combining a substantial transfer fee with a 20% sell-on clause could provide the compromise needed to complete one of the biggest transfers involving a Turkish club this summer.