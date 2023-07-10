The name of Argentine striker Mauro Icardi has been circulating, with AC Milan showing interest in bringing him back to Serie A.

However, the Rossoneri have decided to focus their attention elsewhere for now.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are poised to permanently secure the services of Icardi, bidding adieu to any hopes Paris Saint-Germain may have had.

Last summer, the Argentine international joined Galatasaray on a loan deal, and according to reports from L'Equipe, the Turkish side is set to exercise their option to buy him for a modest fee of 10 million euros ($11 million), effectively removing PSG from the equation.

The relatively low price tag on Icardi's head is because he has only one year left on his contract with the French giants.

Nevertheless, his remarkable performances this past season cannot be overlooked.

In 24 league appearances, the 30-year-old striker found the back of the net 22 times and contributed with an additional seven assists, drawing the attention of several prominent clubs.

It is undeniable that Icardi still has the potential to move this summer, especially considering Galatasaray could potentially double their investment in an instant.

AC Milan have been closely monitoring the situation, but they have identified other priorities for the striking position, with Mehdi Taremi being a strong contender.

Icardi's salary at Galatasaray has shattered previous records in the history of the Süper Lig, surpassing those of his closest rival, Radamel Falcao.

According to local reports, the Argentine star's salary will etch his name into the annals of Süper Lig's history as the most expensive player in the league's past.

With a 3+1 year deal in place, Galatasaray will not only pay 10 million euros to PSG but also offer Icardi an annual salary of 10 million euros, making his total cost soar to an impressive 50 million euros.

Moreover, Icardi's annual earnings of 10 million euros will position him as the highest-paid player in Süper Lig's history, surpassing the previous record held by Falcao, who earned 5 million euros.

The Argentine striker will effectively double the salary of the Colombian football sensation.