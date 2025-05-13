The Turkish Cup’s 63rd edition reaches its climax on Wednesday as last year's runners-up Galatasaray lock horns with Trabzonspor at Gaziantep Stadium.

Galatasaray arrive as last season’s Süper Lig champions, entering the tournament directly at the group stage.

Placed in Group C alongside Başakşehir, Boluspor, and Konyaspor, the Lions stumbled out of the gates with a 2-2 draw against Başakşehir, bounced back with a commanding 4-1 win over Boluspor, then settled for a goalless draw against Konyaspor.

With five points, they finished level on points and goal difference with Başakşehir but advanced to the knockout stage on fair play – thanks to fewer yellow cards.

Their path from there was anything but smooth.

As group runners-up, they faced the disadvantage of playing away from home throughout the knockout rounds.

First came a bruising quarterfinal clash against archrivals Fenerbahçe, where Galatasaray emerged 2-1 winners, led by Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen’s sharp finishing.

The semifinal saw Okan Buruk’s side dismantle Konyaspor 5-1, a blistering response to their earlier draw in the group phase.

Galatasaray have tallied 13 goals and conceded five en route to the final, with Osimhen leading the scoring charts with three goals in as many games.

Yusuf Demir and Roland Sallai each added two, while Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Davinson Sanchez, Lucas Torreira, Ahmed Kutucu, Eyüp Aydın, and Alvaro Morata chipped in with one apiece.

Head coach Okan Buruk used the tournament to rotate his squad, offering valuable minutes to fringe players.

Goalkeeper Günay Güvenç stood between the posts in all five matches, while names like Berkan Kutlu, Metehan Baltacı, Elias Jelert, and Kerem Demirbay became regular fixtures.

Awaiting them in the final are Trabzonspor, making their 17th Turkish Cup final appearance and chasing a 10th title.

The Black Sea side last tasted cup glory in 2020 and are keen to bounce back after last season’s 3-2 heartbreak against Beşiktaş in Istanbul.

Their cup history is rich, with triumphs stretching from their golden era in the late 1970s to their modern success in 2019-20. But heartbreak has also stalked them, with seven final defeats casting shadows over past campaigns.

Galatasaray, however, remain the tournament’s most successful club.

The Lions have lifted the trophy 18 times in 23 finals, including a blistering run of four straight wins to open the competition’s history from 1962 to 1966.

Their title hauls span decades, with silverware arriving in 1962-63, 1963-64, 1964-65, 1965-66, 1972-73, 1975-76, 1981-82, 1984-85, 1990-91, 1992-93, 1995-96, 1998-99, 1999-00, 2004-05, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, and 2018-19. Another win would not only extend their record but reaffirm their domestic dominance.

Since its inception in 1962-63 by the Turkish Football Federation, the Turkish Cup has been a canvas for glory, despair, and drama.

Known briefly as the Federation Cup between 1980 and 1992, it returned to its original name in the early '90s and has since become one of Turkish football’s most coveted prizes. In total, 16 different clubs have claimed the cup, with Beşiktaş (11), Trabzonspor (9), and Fenerbahçe (7) following Galatasaray’s lead.

Other champions include Altay, Ankaragücü, Göztepe, Gençlerbirliği, and Kocaelispor, each with two titles, while sides like Bursaspor, Sakaryaspor, and Sivasspor have all etched their names once into the history books.

Of the 24 clubs to have reached a final, only 16 have managed to win it.

Some – like Başakşehir, Adana Demirspor, and Alanyaspor – are still chasing that elusive first title. In terms of final success rate, Galatasaray again lead the pack with 18 wins in 23 appearances.

Beşiktaş follow with 11 from 17, while Trabzonspor’s nine titles come from 16 attempts. Fenerbahçe, despite reaching 18 finals, trails with just seven wins.